UTAH (108)
Markkanen 7-19 0-3 14, Olynyk 4-5 3-4 13, Vanderbilt 6-10 1-2 13, Clarkson 7-14 1-1 17, Conley 3-6 1-3 7, Fontecchio 5-9 0-0 13, Gay 0-5 0-0 0, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Beasley 5-9 0-0 12, Horton-Tucker 3-7 2-2 9, Sexton 4-7 1-1 10. Totals 44-93 9-16 108.
HOUSTON (114)
Gordon 5-11 2-2 13, Martin Jr. 1-9 0-0 3, Smith Jr. 6-10 6-6 21, Green 9-16 3-3 25, Porter Jr. 8-19 9-9 26, Eason 4-12 3-4 11, Garuba 1-3 0-2 2, Marjanovic 0-0 1-2 1, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Mathews 1-5 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 38-90 27-32 114.
|Utah
|18
|27
|28
|35
|—
|108
|Houston
|21
|30
|26
|37
|—
|114
3-Point Goals_Utah 11-32 (Fontecchio 3-5, Olynyk 2-2, Beasley 2-4, Clarkson 2-6, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Vanderbilt 0-1, Conley 0-3, Markkanen 0-6), Houston 11-35 (Green 4-8, Smith Jr. 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Mathews 1-5, Martin Jr. 1-6, Christopher 0-1, Eason 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 49 (Vanderbilt 11), Houston 47 (Porter Jr. 10). Assists_Utah 23 (Conley 7), Houston 17 (Porter Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Utah 27, Houston 20. A_16,260 (18,500)
