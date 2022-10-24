|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Markkanen
|30:54
|7-19
|0-3
|3-6
|1
|0
|14
|Olynyk
|26:44
|4-5
|3-4
|3-9
|4
|2
|13
|Vanderbilt
|32:01
|6-10
|1-2
|4-11
|2
|4
|13
|Clarkson
|28:11
|7-14
|1-1
|2-4
|4
|3
|17
|Conley
|27:18
|3-6
|1-3
|0-2
|7
|0
|7
|Beasley
|19:49
|5-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Horton-Tucker
|17:06
|3-7
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|9
|Fontecchio
|15:44
|5-9
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|13
|Sexton
|15:29
|4-7
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|3
|10
|Gay
|13:03
|0-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Kessler
|8:28
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Alexander-Walker
|5:13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-93
|9-16
|18-49
|23
|27
|108
Percentages: FG .473, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Fontecchio 3-5, Olynyk 2-2, Beasley 2-4, Clarkson 2-6, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Vanderbilt 0-1, Conley 0-3, Markkanen 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Conley 2, Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Beasley, Clarkson, Kessler, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 3, Conley 2, Fontecchio 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Kessler 2, Vanderbilt 2, Markkanen, Sexton).
Steals: 8 (Conley 3, Beasley 2, Horton-Tucker, Kessler, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31:01
|5-11
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|13
|Martin Jr.
|34:16
|1-9
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|4
|3
|Smith Jr.
|33:51
|6-10
|6-6
|3-9
|2
|5
|21
|Green
|35:44
|9-16
|3-3
|2-3
|3
|1
|25
|Porter Jr.
|34:43
|8-19
|9-9
|1-10
|4
|1
|26
|Nix
|21:35
|2-3
|3-4
|1-1
|2
|1
|7
|Eason
|18:45
|4-12
|3-4
|5-9
|0
|3
|11
|Mathews
|11:31
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Garuba
|10:37
|1-3
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|2
|2
|Christopher
|4:23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Marjanovic
|3:32
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|38-90
|27-32
|17-47
|17
|20
|114
Percentages: FG .422, FT .844.
3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Green 4-8, Smith Jr. 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Mathews 1-5, Martin Jr. 1-6, Christopher 0-1, Eason 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith Jr. 3, Martin Jr., Mathews, Nix, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 15 (Porter Jr. 4, Green 3, Garuba 2, Gordon 2, Eason, Marjanovic, Martin Jr., Smith Jr.).
Steals: 7 (Eason 3, Porter Jr. 2, Gordon, Martin Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah
|18
|27
|28
|35
|—
|108
|Houston
|21
|30
|26
|37
|—
|114
A_16,260 (18,500). T_2:14.
