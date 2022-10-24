FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Markkanen30:547-190-33-61014
Olynyk26:444-53-43-94213
Vanderbilt32:016-101-24-112413
Clarkson28:117-141-12-44317
Conley27:183-61-30-2707
Beasley19:495-90-00-00112
Horton-Tucker17:063-72-21-5339
Fontecchio15:445-90-02-30413
Sexton15:294-71-11-51310
Gay13:030-50-02-3020
Kessler8:280-10-00-1040
Alexander-Walker5:130-10-00-0110
Totals240:0044-939-1618-492327108

Percentages: FG .473, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Fontecchio 3-5, Olynyk 2-2, Beasley 2-4, Clarkson 2-6, Sexton 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-3, Vanderbilt 0-1, Conley 0-3, Markkanen 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Conley 2, Gay 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Beasley, Clarkson, Kessler, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 20 (Olynyk 5, Clarkson 3, Conley 2, Fontecchio 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Kessler 2, Vanderbilt 2, Markkanen, Sexton).

Steals: 8 (Conley 3, Beasley 2, Horton-Tucker, Kessler, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon31:015-112-20-22013
Martin Jr.34:161-90-01-4343
Smith Jr.33:516-106-63-92521
Green35:449-163-32-33125
Porter Jr.34:438-199-91-104126
Nix21:352-33-41-1217
Eason18:454-123-45-90311
Mathews11:311-50-00-2023
Garuba10:371-30-23-4122
Christopher4:231-20-00-0012
Marjanovic3:320-01-21-3001
Totals240:0038-9027-3217-471720114

Percentages: FG .422, FT .844.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Green 4-8, Smith Jr. 3-5, Gordon 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-4, Mathews 1-5, Martin Jr. 1-6, Christopher 0-1, Eason 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Smith Jr. 3, Martin Jr., Mathews, Nix, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 15 (Porter Jr. 4, Green 3, Garuba 2, Gordon 2, Eason, Marjanovic, Martin Jr., Smith Jr.).

Steals: 7 (Eason 3, Porter Jr. 2, Gordon, Martin Jr.).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah18272835108
Houston21302637114

A_16,260 (18,500). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you