HOUSTON (115)
Mathews 1-3 1-1 4, Tate 3-8 2-2 8, Wood 5-8 1-2 13, Green 9-17 1-2 25, Porter Jr. 4-11 0-0 10, Martin Jr. 5-7 0-0 10, Sengun 10-16 5-8 27, Christopher 3-5 0-1 6, Nix 0-2 2-2 2, Schroder 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 44-84 12-18 115.
PORTLAND (98)
Elleby 3-10 0-0 8, Watford 7-11 1-2 15, Eubanks 5-10 4-8 14, Johnson 5-15 0-0 14, Williams 6-15 2-2 15, Brown III 2-3 0-0 4, Blevins 2-12 0-0 6, Dunn 3-6 2-2 8, Hughes 1-5 0-0 3, McLemore 3-6 3-3 11. Totals 37-93 12-17 98.
|Houston
|24
|36
|25
|30
|—
|115
|Portland
|28
|32
|18
|20
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Houston 15-35 (Green 6-11, Schroder 2-4, Sengun 2-4, Wood 2-4, Porter Jr. 2-6, Mathews 1-3, Christopher 0-1, Tate 0-2), Portland 12-40 (Johnson 4-9, McLemore 2-4, Blevins 2-5, Elleby 2-6, Hughes 1-5, Williams 1-6, Brown III 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, Watford 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 38 (Sengun 7), Portland 51 (Eubanks 16). Assists_Houston 34 (Porter Jr. 11), Portland 21 (Williams 8). Total Fouls_Houston 14, Portland 19. A_17,821 (19,393)
