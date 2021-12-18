FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Christopher27:464-60-00-47110
Tate28:155-101-20-54411
Wood30:129-191-23-81321
Gordon28:157-111-20-15018
Mathews35:456-120-00-52116
Martin Jr.27:454-71-23-111210
Sengun22:063-83-34-5449
Nwaba17:255-92-42-71213
Augustin16:593-91-21-1208
Garuba2:460-00-00-0010
Queen2:460-20-00-0000
Totals240:0046-9310-1713-472718116

Percentages: FG .495, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Mathews 4-9, Gordon 3-4, Christopher 2-3, Wood 2-6, Martin Jr. 1-2, Nwaba 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Queen 0-2, Sengun 0-2, Tate 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Mathews, Nwaba, Wood).

Turnovers: 19 (Christopher 5, Tate 3, Augustin 2, Gordon 2, Mathews 2, Wood 2, Garuba, Martin Jr., Sengun).

Steals: 15 (Augustin 3, Mathews 3, Tate 3, Gordon 2, Christopher, Martin Jr., Nwaba, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bey36:449-162-21-43323
Diallo21:473-81-30-3028
Stewart20:157-92-24-81416
Cunningham36:218-192-22-711321
Hayes35:344-110-01-41018
F.Jackson23:185-131-11-30212
Lee19:001-32-21-3234
Lyles18:582-41-21-2236
J.Jackson9:560-30-00-2000
Garza9:224-60-23-3029
McGruder8:450-10-01-3010
Totals240:0043-9311-1615-422924107

Percentages: FG .462, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Bey 3-7, Cunningham 3-9, Lyles 1-1, Garza 1-2, Diallo 1-3, F.Jackson 1-7, McGruder 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Hayes 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bey, Cunningham, Hayes, Lyles, McGruder, Stewart).

Turnovers: 20 (Stewart 4, Cunningham 3, Hayes 3, McGruder 3, F.Jackson 2, Lyles 2, Diallo, Garza, J.Jackson).

Steals: 8 (Cunningham 2, Diallo 2, Hayes 2, Bey, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston38242628116
Detroit30192632107

A_13,722 (20,491). T_2:09.

A_13,722 (20,491). T_2:09.

