|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Christopher
|27:46
|4-6
|0-0
|0-4
|7
|1
|10
|Tate
|28:15
|5-10
|1-2
|0-5
|4
|4
|11
|Wood
|30:12
|9-19
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|3
|21
|Gordon
|28:15
|7-11
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|18
|Mathews
|35:45
|6-12
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|16
|Martin Jr.
|27:45
|4-7
|1-2
|3-11
|1
|2
|10
|Sengun
|22:06
|3-8
|3-3
|4-5
|4
|4
|9
|Nwaba
|17:25
|5-9
|2-4
|2-7
|1
|2
|13
|Augustin
|16:59
|3-9
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|8
|Garuba
|2:46
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Queen
|2:46
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-93
|10-17
|13-47
|27
|18
|116
Percentages: FG .495, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 14-38, .368 (Mathews 4-9, Gordon 3-4, Christopher 2-3, Wood 2-6, Martin Jr. 1-2, Nwaba 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Queen 0-2, Sengun 0-2, Tate 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Mathews, Nwaba, Wood).
Turnovers: 19 (Christopher 5, Tate 3, Augustin 2, Gordon 2, Mathews 2, Wood 2, Garuba, Martin Jr., Sengun).
Steals: 15 (Augustin 3, Mathews 3, Tate 3, Gordon 2, Christopher, Martin Jr., Nwaba, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DETROIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|36:44
|9-16
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|23
|Diallo
|21:47
|3-8
|1-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|Stewart
|20:15
|7-9
|2-2
|4-8
|1
|4
|16
|Cunningham
|36:21
|8-19
|2-2
|2-7
|11
|3
|21
|Hayes
|35:34
|4-11
|0-0
|1-4
|10
|1
|8
|F.Jackson
|23:18
|5-13
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|12
|Lee
|19:00
|1-3
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Lyles
|18:58
|2-4
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|J.Jackson
|9:56
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Garza
|9:22
|4-6
|0-2
|3-3
|0
|2
|9
|McGruder
|8:45
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-93
|11-16
|15-42
|29
|24
|107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 10-36, .278 (Bey 3-7, Cunningham 3-9, Lyles 1-1, Garza 1-2, Diallo 1-3, F.Jackson 1-7, McGruder 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2, Hayes 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bey, Cunningham, Hayes, Lyles, McGruder, Stewart).
Turnovers: 20 (Stewart 4, Cunningham 3, Hayes 3, McGruder 3, F.Jackson 2, Lyles 2, Diallo, Garza, J.Jackson).
Steals: 8 (Cunningham 2, Diallo 2, Hayes 2, Bey, Lee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|38
|24
|26
|28
|—
|116
|Detroit
|30
|19
|26
|32
|—
|107
A_13,722 (20,491). T_2:09.