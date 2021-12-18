HOUSTON (116)
Christopher 4-6 0-0 10, Tate 5-10 1-2 11, Wood 9-19 1-2 21, Gordon 7-11 1-2 18, Mathews 6-12 0-0 16, Garuba 0-0 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-2 10, Nwaba 5-9 2-4 13, Sengun 3-8 3-3 9, Augustin 3-9 1-2 8, Queen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-93 10-17 116.
DETROIT (107)
Bey 9-16 2-2 23, Diallo 3-8 1-3 8, Stewart 7-9 2-2 16, Cunningham 8-19 2-2 21, Hayes 4-11 0-0 8, J.Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Lyles 2-4 1-2 6, Garza 4-6 0-2 9, F.Jackson 5-13 1-1 12, Lee 1-3 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-93 11-16 107.
|Houston
|38
|24
|26
|28
|—
|116
|Detroit
|30
|19
|26
|32
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Houston 14-38 (Mathews 4-9, Gordon 3-4, Christopher 2-3, Wood 2-6, Martin Jr. 1-2, Nwaba 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Queen 0-2, Sengun 0-2, Tate 0-2), Detroit 10-36 (Bey 3-7, Cunningham 3-9, Garza 1-2, Diallo 1-3, F.Jackson 1-7, J.Jackson 0-2, Hayes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 47 (Martin Jr. 11), Detroit 42 (Stewart 8). Assists_Houston 27 (Christopher 7), Detroit 29 (Cunningham 11). Total Fouls_Houston 18, Detroit 24. A_13,722 (20,491)