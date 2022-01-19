HOUSTON (116)
Gordon 6-10 1-1 16, Tate 7-16 1-1 18, Wood 5-12 0-2 13, Green 3-13 0-0 7, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 15, Martin Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Sengun 2-6 2-2 7, Brooks 3-5 0-1 9, Christopher 3-7 0-0 6, Mathews 5-10 8-10 23. Totals 41-96 12-17 116.
UTAH (111)
Bogdanovic 11-27 4-4 29, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 3, Gobert 9-13 5-7 23, Conley 5-12 4-4 17, Ingles 4-9 0-0 10, House Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Azubuike 1-2 0-0 2, Clarkson 7-13 4-5 19, Forrest 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 42-89 17-20 111.
|Houston
|36
|21
|26
|33
|—
|116
|Utah
|27
|35
|19
|30
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Houston 22-45 (Mathews 5-9, Gordon 3-4, Brooks 3-5, Porter Jr. 3-6, Wood 3-6, Tate 3-7, Green 1-4, Martin Jr. 0-2), Utah 10-38 (Conley 3-8, Bogdanovic 3-13, Ingles 2-7, Clarkson 1-3, O'Neale 1-5, House Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Wood 15), Utah 49 (O'Neale 15). Assists_Houston 24 (Porter Jr. 8), Utah 26 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls_Houston 18, Utah 16. A_18,306 (18,306)