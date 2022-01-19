FGFTReb
Gordon35:206-101-11-31216
Tate25:327-161-12-52318
Wood32:045-120-22-154213
Green22:433-130-01-5007
Porter Jr.30:386-120-00-18415
Mathews29:305-108-101-42323
Martin Jr.18:151-50-01-3412
Christopher17:063-70-02-3106
Sengun15:562-62-21-2227
Brooks12:553-50-11-3019
Totals240:0041-9612-1712-442418116

Percentages: FG .427, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 22-45, .489 (Mathews 5-9, Gordon 3-4, Brooks 3-5, Porter Jr. 3-6, Wood 3-6, Tate 3-7, Sengun 1-1, Green 1-4, Christopher 0-1, Martin Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Martin Jr., Sengun, Wood).

Turnovers: 8 (Sengun 2, Wood 2, Gordon, Green, Porter Jr., Tate).

Steals: 4 (Mathews 2, Christopher, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bogdanovic36:3311-274-43-51229
O'Neale35:551-50-02-15523
Gobert36:409-135-74-94323
Conley33:575-124-40-34317
Ingles31:004-90-00-56210
Clarkson29:057-134-51-44219
Forrest14:032-40-01-3104
House Jr.11:272-40-00-1104
Azubuike11:201-20-00-4022
Totals240:0042-8917-2011-492616111

Percentages: FG .472, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 10-38, .263 (Conley 3-8, Bogdanovic 3-13, Ingles 2-7, Clarkson 1-3, O'Neale 1-5, House Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Azubuike 2, Gobert 2, Clarkson).

Turnovers: 9 (Azubuike 3, Clarkson 3, Bogdanovic, Forrest, Gobert).

Steals: 7 (Conley 2, Gobert 2, O'Neale 2, Ingles).

Technical Fouls: Bogdanovic, 4:25 first; Jazz, 6:37 second; Clarkson, 3:10 third.

Houston36212633116
Utah27351930111

A_18,306 (18,306). T_2:11.

