|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|12
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Kessinger ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|García rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|2
|3
|7
|Jankowski lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|214
|010
|004
|—
|12
|Texas
|100
|010
|010
|—
|3
E_Altuve (4), J.Smith (6). DP_Houston 0, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 4. 2B_Peña (28), J.Abreu (18), Bregman (25). HR_Alvarez (25), Brantley (2), J.Abreu 2 (14), McCormick (20), Semien 2 (22). SB_Jankowski (19), Semien (14). SF_Brantley (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander W,5-2
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Graveman
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Scherzer L,3-2
|3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|4
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradford
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burke
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
Leclerc pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Leclerc (Altuve). WP_Scherzer.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:45. A_36,417 (40,000).
