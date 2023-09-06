HoustonTexas
Altuve 2b4000Semien 2b4243
Kessinger ph-2b1000Seager ss4000
Peña ss6220Lowe 1b4010
Alvarez dh3212García rf1000
Bregman 3b5120Grossman rf3000
Tucker rf3310Garver dh4000
Meyers lf0000Heim c4000
J.Abreu 1b5237Jankowski lf4100
Brantley lf3122J.Smith 3b3000
McCormick lf-rf1111Taveras cf2000
Dubón cf5010
Maldonado c4010

Houston21401000412
Texas1000100103

E_Altuve (4), J.Smith (6). DP_Houston 0, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 4. 2B_Peña (28), J.Abreu (18), Bregman (25). HR_Alvarez (25), Brantley (2), J.Abreu 2 (14), McCormick (20), Semien 2 (22). SB_Jankowski (19), Semien (14). SF_Brantley (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander W,5-2742116
Graveman111101
Pressly100001
Texas
Scherzer L,3-2367724
Stratton11-321120
Leclerc100001
Bradford12-320000
Chapman100002
Burke144412

Leclerc pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Leclerc (Altuve). WP_Scherzer.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:45. A_36,417 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

