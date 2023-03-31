DETROIT (115)
Bagley III 8-13 5-6 21, Livers 4-8 1-1 12, Wiseman 4-10 0-0 8, Hayes 3-8 3-4 10, Ivey 8-20 0-0 18, Omoruyi 3-7 4-6 11, Duren 4-7 3-8 11, Hampton 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 7-11 0-0 17, Rhoden 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 43-89 18-27 115.
HOUSTON (121)
Martin Jr. 3-6 9-12 15, Smith Jr. 4-14 4-4 13, Sengun 5-7 5-6 15, Green 10-18 10-16 32, Porter Jr. 12-20 2-3 33, Eason 1-11 2-2 5, Garuba 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 2-2 2, Christopher 2-5 0-0 4, Nix 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-83 34-45 121.
|Detroit
|28
|33
|31
|23
|—
|115
|Houston
|31
|27
|33
|30
|—
|121
3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-35 (Joseph 3-6, Livers 3-6, Ivey 2-9, Rhoden 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Omoruyi 1-4, Hampton 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Wiseman 0-2), Houston 11-31 (Porter Jr. 7-13, Green 2-5, Eason 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-6, Nix 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_Detroit 1 (Wiseman), Houston None. Rebounds_Detroit 40 (Duren 10), Houston 46 (Sengun 13). Assists_Detroit 24 (Ivey 9), Houston 18 (Sengun 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 28, Houston 24. A_15,844 (18,500)
