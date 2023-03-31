FGFTReb
DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagley III46:278-135-61-31221
Livers40:444-81-11-40412
Wiseman23:304-100-01-4168
Hayes28:103-83-42-56310
Ivey34:588-200-01-39518
Joseph25:027-110-01-45117
Duren24:304-73-85-100411
Omoruyi17:113-74-61-30111
Rhoden15:442-32-20-3127
Hampton7:430-20-00-1100
Totals240:0043-8918-2713-402428115

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Joseph 3-6, Livers 3-6, Ivey 2-9, Rhoden 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Omoruyi 1-4, Hampton 0-1, Bagley III 0-2, Wiseman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Wiseman 3, Duren, Hayes, Joseph, Livers).

Turnovers: 12 (Ivey 4, Bagley III 2, Hayes 2, Joseph 2, Duren, Omoruyi).

Steals: 7 (Duren 2, Hampton 2, Ivey 2, Joseph).

Technical Fouls: Duren, 2:57 first; Ivey, 2:42 second; coach Dwane Casey, 4:59 fourth.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Martin Jr.47:223-69-121-61315
Smith Jr.48:474-144-42-111413
Sengun46:545-75-63-137515
Green48:3710-1810-160-15432
Porter Jr.49:5112-202-32-31533
Eason24:011-112-26-10115
Christopher15:232-50-00-1104
Marjanovic7:550-02-20-1002
Nix6:091-20-00-0102
Garuba5:000-00-00-0020
Totals240:0038-8334-4514-461824121

Percentages: FG .458, FT .756.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Porter Jr. 7-13, Green 2-5, Eason 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-6, Nix 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Martin Jr. 2, Smith Jr. 2, Eason).

Turnovers: 12 (Sengun 4, Green 3, Porter Jr. 3, Nix 2).

Steals: 9 (Porter Jr. 4, Christopher 3, Eason 2).

Technical Fouls: Eason, 4:17 second; Rockets, 8:20 fourth.

Detroit28333123115
Houston31273330121

A_15,844 (18,500).

