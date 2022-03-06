MEMPHIS (112)
Jackson Jr. 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Adams 9-11 5-9 23, Bane 11-22 2-2 28, Morant 7-20 8-8 22, Anderson 1-6 1-4 3, Clarke 3-5 2-2 8, Jones 4-11 0-0 9, Konchar 2-3 0-0 4, Melton 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 44-97 19-27 112.
HOUSTON (123)
Gordon 4-10 3-4 12, Tate 2-6 0-0 4, Wood 8-12 8-11 28, Green 8-17 6-9 24, Porter Jr. 11-21 3-5 29, Martin Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Sengun 2-4 2-4 6, Christopher 4-6 0-0 8, Mathews 3-3 2-3 10. Totals 43-82 24-36 123.
|Memphis
|34
|28
|30
|20
|—
|112
|Houston
|27
|25
|40
|31
|—
|123
3-Point Goals_Memphis 5-26 (Bane 4-9, Jones 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Melton 0-3, Morant 0-3), Houston 13-34 (Wood 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-10, Mathews 2-2, Green 2-7, Gordon 1-5, Martin Jr. 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Tate 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Memphis 40 (Adams 12), Houston 45 (Wood 13). Assists_Memphis 27 (Jones, Morant 6), Houston 23 (Porter Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Memphis 27, Houston 22. A_18,055 (18,500)