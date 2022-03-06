FGFTReb
MEMPHISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jackson Jr.12:564-80-01-3058
Williams17:411-30-00-1132
Adams36:539-115-97-125223
Bane36:1311-222-20-23528
Morant35:257-208-81-46322
Clarke27:113-52-21-5128
Melton25:382-81-20-2335
Jones20:024-110-00-3619
Anderson17:571-61-41-5223
Konchar10:042-30-01-3014
Totals240:0044-9719-2712-402727112

Percentages: FG .454, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Bane 4-9, Jones 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Melton 0-3, Morant 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Adams 3, Anderson, Bane, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Melton).

Turnovers: 11 (Morant 5, Jackson Jr. 2, Melton 2, Bane, Williams).

Steals: 12 (Anderson 2, Bane 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Adams, Jackson Jr., Melton, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon31:074-103-40-62112
Tate27:112-60-01-7344
Wood37:018-128-112-131428
Green34:338-176-93-84224
Porter Jr.37:0111-213-50-25229
Mathews24:323-32-30-31210
Sengun22:042-42-41-1426
Christopher16:474-60-01-4248
Martin Jr.9:441-30-00-1112
Totals240:0043-8224-368-452322123

Percentages: FG .524, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Wood 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-10, Mathews 2-2, Green 2-7, Gordon 1-5, Martin Jr. 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Tate 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Wood 2, Porter Jr.).

Turnovers: 17 (Christopher 4, Porter Jr. 4, Gordon 3, Green 2, Mathews 2, Tate, Wood).

Steals: 4 (Mathews 2, Tate, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis34283020112
Houston27254031123

A_18,055 (18,500). T_2:22.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

