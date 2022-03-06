|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson Jr.
|12:56
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|8
|Williams
|17:41
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|2
|Adams
|36:53
|9-11
|5-9
|7-12
|5
|2
|23
|Bane
|36:13
|11-22
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|5
|28
|Morant
|35:25
|7-20
|8-8
|1-4
|6
|3
|22
|Clarke
|27:11
|3-5
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|2
|8
|Melton
|25:38
|2-8
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|5
|Jones
|20:02
|4-11
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|9
|Anderson
|17:57
|1-6
|1-4
|1-5
|2
|2
|3
|Konchar
|10:04
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|44-97
|19-27
|12-40
|27
|27
|112
Percentages: FG .454, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Bane 4-9, Jones 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Melton 0-3, Morant 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Adams 3, Anderson, Bane, Clarke, Jackson Jr., Melton).
Turnovers: 11 (Morant 5, Jackson Jr. 2, Melton 2, Bane, Williams).
Steals: 12 (Anderson 2, Bane 2, Jones 2, Morant 2, Adams, Jackson Jr., Melton, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|31:07
|4-10
|3-4
|0-6
|2
|1
|12
|Tate
|27:11
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|3
|4
|4
|Wood
|37:01
|8-12
|8-11
|2-13
|1
|4
|28
|Green
|34:33
|8-17
|6-9
|3-8
|4
|2
|24
|Porter Jr.
|37:01
|11-21
|3-5
|0-2
|5
|2
|29
|Mathews
|24:32
|3-3
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|10
|Sengun
|22:04
|2-4
|2-4
|1-1
|4
|2
|6
|Christopher
|16:47
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|8
|Martin Jr.
|9:44
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|43-82
|24-36
|8-45
|23
|22
|123
Percentages: FG .524, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Wood 4-7, Porter Jr. 4-10, Mathews 2-2, Green 2-7, Gordon 1-5, Martin Jr. 0-1, Sengun 0-1, Tate 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Wood 2, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 17 (Christopher 4, Porter Jr. 4, Gordon 3, Green 2, Mathews 2, Tate, Wood).
Steals: 4 (Mathews 2, Tate, Wood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Memphis
|34
|28
|30
|20
|—
|112
|Houston
|27
|25
|40
|31
|—
|123
A_18,055 (18,500). T_2:22.