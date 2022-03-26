HOUSTON (125)
Gordon 2-4 0-0 5, Tate 7-10 0-0 17, Wood 3-7 4-4 10, Green 9-16 0-0 23, Porter Jr. 4-9 2-2 13, Martin Jr. 6-8 3-5 16, Fernando 0-0 0-0 0, Sengun 1-3 2-3 4, Christopher 5-8 2-2 14, Mathews 2-7 1-1 7, Nix 0-2 2-2 2, Schroder 4-9 4-4 14. Totals 43-83 20-23 125.
PORTLAND (106)
Elleby 6-10 1-3 14, Watford 8-13 3-5 19, Eubanks 9-12 0-0 18, Johnson 4-7 2-2 10, Williams 1-10 0-0 2, Brown III 4-8 0-0 8, Blevins 0-2 1-2 1, Dunn 3-5 6-6 12, Hughes 3-7 1-1 7, McLemore 5-11 3-4 15. Totals 43-85 17-23 106.
|Houston
|35
|31
|30
|29
|—
|125
|Portland
|22
|31
|29
|24
|—
|106
3-Point Goals_Houston 19-45 (Green 5-10, Tate 3-4, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-3, Schroder 2-4, Mathews 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Nix 0-2, Wood 0-3), Portland 3-20 (McLemore 2-7, Elleby 1-2, Hughes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Blevins 0-2, Brown III 0-2, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 37 (Wood 11), Portland 38 (Elleby 7). Assists_Houston 27 (Porter Jr. 7), Portland 28 (Dunn 7). Total Fouls_Houston 22, Portland 21. A_16,947 (19,393)
