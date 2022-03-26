FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon21:412-40-00-2105
Tate22:597-100-01-41217
Wood26:383-74-40-115210
Green27:359-160-00-30023
Porter Jr.26:274-92-21-27113
Schroder23:234-94-40-23314
Martin Jr.22:056-83-52-21216
Sengun21:221-32-32-6554
Christopher20:255-82-23-42214
Mathews19:322-71-10-1037
Nix4:570-22-20-0212
Fernando2:560-00-00-0010
Totals240:0043-8320-239-372722125

Percentages: FG .518, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 19-45, .422 (Green 5-10, Tate 3-4, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-3, Schroder 2-4, Mathews 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Nix 0-2, Wood 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Porter Jr., Schroder, Wood).

Turnovers: 14 (Sengun 6, Porter Jr. 2, Tate 2, Christopher, Martin Jr., Schroder, Wood).

Steals: 12 (Schroder 3, Christopher 2, Sengun 2, Tate 2, Martin Jr., Porter Jr., Wood).

Technical Fouls: Schroder, 5:24 fourth.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Elleby28:246-101-33-73314
Watford30:298-133-51-56319
Eubanks26:299-120-02-51218
Johnson21:554-72-22-31210
Williams23:411-100-01-2212
McLemore26:575-113-40-20215
Hughes25:023-71-10-4217
Brown III20:394-80-03-5338
Dunn19:223-56-60-37212
Blevins17:020-21-21-2321
Totals240:0043-8517-2313-382821106

Percentages: FG .506, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (McLemore 2-7, Elleby 1-2, Hughes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Blevins 0-2, Brown III 0-2, Williams 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hughes, McLemore, Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Dunn 3, Johnson 3, Brown III 2, Elleby 2, Eubanks 2, Watford 2, Williams 2, McLemore).

Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Blevins, Brown III, Johnson, Watford).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston35313029125
Portland22312924106

A_16,947 (19,393). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

