|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|21:41
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Tate
|22:59
|7-10
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|17
|Wood
|26:38
|3-7
|4-4
|0-11
|5
|2
|10
|Green
|27:35
|9-16
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|23
|Porter Jr.
|26:27
|4-9
|2-2
|1-2
|7
|1
|13
|Schroder
|23:23
|4-9
|4-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|14
|Martin Jr.
|22:05
|6-8
|3-5
|2-2
|1
|2
|16
|Sengun
|21:22
|1-3
|2-3
|2-6
|5
|5
|4
|Christopher
|20:25
|5-8
|2-2
|3-4
|2
|2
|14
|Mathews
|19:32
|2-7
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Nix
|4:57
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Fernando
|2:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-83
|20-23
|9-37
|27
|22
|125
Percentages: FG .518, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 19-45, .422 (Green 5-10, Tate 3-4, Porter Jr. 3-7, Christopher 2-3, Schroder 2-4, Mathews 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Nix 0-2, Wood 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Porter Jr., Schroder, Wood).
Turnovers: 14 (Sengun 6, Porter Jr. 2, Tate 2, Christopher, Martin Jr., Schroder, Wood).
Steals: 12 (Schroder 3, Christopher 2, Sengun 2, Tate 2, Martin Jr., Porter Jr., Wood).
Technical Fouls: Schroder, 5:24 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|28:24
|6-10
|1-3
|3-7
|3
|3
|14
|Watford
|30:29
|8-13
|3-5
|1-5
|6
|3
|19
|Eubanks
|26:29
|9-12
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|18
|Johnson
|21:55
|4-7
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|10
|Williams
|23:41
|1-10
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|McLemore
|26:57
|5-11
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|15
|Hughes
|25:02
|3-7
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|1
|7
|Brown III
|20:39
|4-8
|0-0
|3-5
|3
|3
|8
|Dunn
|19:22
|3-5
|6-6
|0-3
|7
|2
|12
|Blevins
|17:02
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|43-85
|17-23
|13-38
|28
|21
|106
Percentages: FG .506, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (McLemore 2-7, Elleby 1-2, Hughes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Blevins 0-2, Brown III 0-2, Williams 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hughes, McLemore, Williams).
Turnovers: 17 (Dunn 3, Johnson 3, Brown III 2, Elleby 2, Eubanks 2, Watford 2, Williams 2, McLemore).
Steals: 6 (Dunn 2, Blevins, Brown III, Johnson, Watford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|35
|31
|30
|29
|—
|125
|Portland
|22
|31
|29
|24
|—
|106
A_16,947 (19,393). T_2:11.
