WASHINGTON (119)
Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Kuzma 3-10 2-4 11, Gafford 5-5 0-0 10, Beal 6-12 5-5 18, Dinwiddie 5-10 2-2 14, Bertans 1-6 2-3 5, Gill 1-2 2-2 5, Schakel 0-1 0-0 0, Todd 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 2-7 5-6 9, Echenique 1-2 2-4 4, Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-7 0-0 9, Holiday 5-10 5-6 17, Neto 1-4 3-4 5. Totals 39-89 28-36 119.
HOUSTON (125)
Gordon 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 3-5 2-7 9, Theis 5-9 2-3 12, Green 4-14 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 9-17 2-2 25, Garuba 2-2 0-0 5, Martin Jr. 4-5 0-1 8, Tate 1-4 2-2 4, Nwaba 2-3 4-4 8, House Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Sengun 2-4 1-4 5, Augustin 2-5 0-0 6, Brooks 1-2 3-4 6, Christopher 4-5 0-1 11, Exum 1-1 2-3 4. Totals 44-86 22-37 125.
|Washington
|23
|37
|31
|28
|—
|119
|Houston
|30
|27
|34
|34
|—
|125
3-Point Goals_Washington 13-42 (Kuzma 3-8, Holiday 2-3, Dinwiddie 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Gill 1-2, Beal 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Bertans 1-6, Todd 0-3), Houston 15-38 (Porter Jr. 5-10, Christopher 3-3, Gordon 2-3, Augustin 2-4, Brooks 1-2, House Jr. 0-3, Theis 0-3, Green 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Harrell 11), Houston 48 (Sengun 8). Assists_Washington 19 (Dinwiddie 5), Houston 24 (Porter Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Washington 29, Houston 28. A_11,495 (18,500)