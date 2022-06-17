ChicagoHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals35131212
Pollock lf4113Altuve 2b3000
Vaughn rf4010Dubón ph-2b1000
Robert cf4010Brantley dh5224
J.Abreu 1b4000Bregman 3b3312
Burger dh4000Alvarez lf4222
Moncada 3b1000Siri cf1000
Harrison 3b3020Tucker rf4222
García 2b4000Gurriel 1b3231
Zavala c3120Matijevic 1b0000
Mendick ss3110Díaz ss4110
McCormick cf-lf3111
Maldonado c4000

Chicago0030000003
Houston21000(10)00x13

E_Vaughn (2), Altuve (5). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Houston 3. 2B_Zavala (1), Tucker (10). HR_Pollock (4), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5), Brantley (5), Alvarez (18), Tucker (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Giolito L,4-3578833
Foster2-334412
Banks21-321102
Houston
Valdez W,7-3683307
Stanek100002
Martinez100000
B.Abreu100003

Giolito pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Giolito (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:55. A_35,467 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you