Altuve 2b4112Ohtani dh5110
Goodrum ph-2b1000Trout cf3000
Brantley lf4111Adell ph-lf2000
McCormick lf1000Rendon 3b3110
Bregman 3b4222Mayfield 3b2220
Perez ph-3b1000Walsh 1b5132
Alvarez dh4111Rojas rf5121
Díaz 1b4222Marsh lf-cf4010
Tucker rf5224Suzuki c4021
Peña ss5131Wade 2b4011
Siri cf4220Fletcher ss4000
Maldonado c3100

Houston10011180113
Los Angeles2000000316

E_Goodrum (1). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Brantley (2), Alvarez (1), Peña (1), Rojas 2 (2), Mayfield (1). HR_Altuve (1), Díaz (1), Bregman (2), Peña (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB_Siri (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Odorizzi462202
Montero W,1-0100001
Taylor H,12-310001
Abreu H,111-310002
Báez2-333000
Blanco11-321101
Los Angeles
Detmers432223
Ortega L,0-1222201
Mayers023310
Herget1-344401
Barria22-332203

Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:44. A_42,719 (45,517).

