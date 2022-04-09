|Houston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|13
|14
|13
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|5
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goodrum ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Adell ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Mayfield 3b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Perez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rojas rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Marsh lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Peña ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Fletcher ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|111
|801
|—
|13
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|031
|—
|6
E_Goodrum (1). DP_Houston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 3, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Brantley (2), Alvarez (1), Peña (1), Rojas 2 (2), Mayfield (1). HR_Altuve (1), Díaz (1), Bregman (2), Peña (1), Tucker 2 (2). SB_Siri (1).
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:44. A_42,719 (45,517).
