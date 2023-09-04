HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals41131612Totals36696
Altuve 2b6342Semien 2b4100
Peña ss6121Seager ss5233
Alvarez dh3100Lowe 1b5000
Bregman 3b4142García rf5110
Kessinger 3b0000Garver dh3122
Tucker rf4110Heim c4010
Meyers cf0000Grossman lf2000
J.Abreu 1b4101Jankowski lf1000
McCormick lf-rf4121J.Smith 3b3111
Diaz c5213Taveras cf4010
Dubón cf-lf5222

Houston00003260213
Texas2010110016

E_Heaney (1), Seager (7). DP_Houston 0, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_McCormick (15), Bregman (24), García (26). HR_Dubón 2 (9), Altuve 2 (12), Diaz (21), Seager 2 (28), Garver (16), J.Smith (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
France565535
Montero W,3-3100001
B.Abreu100001
Neris100011
Stanek021100
Maton110001
Texas
Heaney42-353341
Otto11-332201
Sborz L,5-72-356520
Pérez12-332201
Hedges2-300000

France pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Heaney (McCormick). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:04. A_39,181 (40,000).

