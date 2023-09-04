|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|13
|16
|12
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Altuve 2b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kessinger 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Diaz c
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Houston
|000
|032
|602
|—
|13
|Texas
|201
|011
|001
|—
|6
E_Heaney (1), Seager (7). DP_Houston 0, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_McCormick (15), Bregman (24), García (26). HR_Dubón 2 (9), Altuve 2 (12), Diaz (21), Seager 2 (28), Garver (16), J.Smith (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|France
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Montero W,3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stanek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Heaney
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Otto
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Sborz L,5-7
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|Pérez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hedges
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
France pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Heaney (McCormick). WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:04. A_39,181 (40,000).
