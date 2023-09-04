HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4113161263
Altuve 2b634200.316
Peña ss612100.260
Alvarez dh310030.289
Bregman 3b414210.272
Kessinger 3b000000.194
Tucker rf411010.289
Meyers cf000000.227
J.Abreu 1b410110.232
McCormick lf-rf412101.284
Diaz c521302.283
Dubón cf-lf522200.274

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3669649
Semien 2b410011.271
Seager ss523300.345
Lowe 1b500002.278
García rf511002.246
Garver dh312210.286
Heim c401000.268
Grossman lf200012.236
Jankowski lf100000.271
J.Smith 3b311110.199
Taveras cf401002.262

Houston000032602_13160
Texas201011001_692

E_Heaney (1), Seager (7). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_McCormick (15), Bregman (24), García (26). HR_Dubón (8), off Otto; Altuve (11), off Otto; Diaz (21), off Sborz; Dubón (9), off Pérez; Altuve (12), off Pérez; Seager 2 (28), off France; Garver (16), off France; J.Smith (5), off Stanek. RBIs_Peña (48), Bregman 2 (92), Dubón 2 (39), Altuve 2 (36), J.Abreu (64), McCormick (61), Diaz 3 (54), Seager 3 (84), Garver 2 (42), J.Smith (9). CS_McCormick (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (McCormick, Dubón, J.Abreu 2, Tucker 2); Texas 2 (García, Semien). RISP_Houston 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Tucker.

DP_Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Heim, Semien, Heim).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France565535873.72
Montero, W, 3-310000195.06
B.Abreu10000192.00
Neris100011181.86
Stanek021100114.07
Maton110001143.30
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney42-353341884.22
Otto11-3322011610.13
Sborz, L, 5-72-356520365.80
Pérez12-332201294.88
Hedges2-30000070.00

Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0, Maton 1-0, Otto 3-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP_Heaney (McCormick). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:04. A_39,181 (40,000).

