|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|13
|16
|12
|6
|3
|Altuve 2b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Peña ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.289
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Kessinger 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Diaz c
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.283
|Dubón cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.345
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Garver dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.199
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Houston
|000
|032
|602_13
|16
|0
|Texas
|201
|011
|001_6
|9
|2
E_Heaney (1), Seager (7). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_McCormick (15), Bregman (24), García (26). HR_Dubón (8), off Otto; Altuve (11), off Otto; Diaz (21), off Sborz; Dubón (9), off Pérez; Altuve (12), off Pérez; Seager 2 (28), off France; Garver (16), off France; J.Smith (5), off Stanek. RBIs_Peña (48), Bregman 2 (92), Dubón 2 (39), Altuve 2 (36), J.Abreu (64), McCormick (61), Diaz 3 (54), Seager 3 (84), Garver 2 (42), J.Smith (9). CS_McCormick (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (McCormick, Dubón, J.Abreu 2, Tucker 2); Texas 2 (García, Semien). RISP_Houston 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Tucker. GIDP_Tucker.
DP_Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Heim, Semien, Heim).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|87
|3.72
|Montero, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.06
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.00
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.86
|Stanek
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.07
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.30
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|88
|4.22
|Otto
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|10.13
|Sborz, L, 5-7
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|36
|5.80
|Pérez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4.88
|Hedges
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 1-0, Maton 1-0, Otto 3-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP_Heaney (McCormick). WP_Heaney.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:04. A_39,181 (40,000).
