HOUSTON (132)
Mathews 1-6 3-3 5, Tate 6-11 0-0 15, Wood 4-13 4-4 12, Brooks 2-9 0-0 6, Gordon 10-16 7-9 32, Martin Jr. 5-11 2-5 13, Nwaba 4-5 0-0 10, Sengun 4-10 3-4 11, Augustin 7-9 2-2 22, Christopher 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 46-96 21-27 132.
ATLANTA (126)
Collins 4-9 5-6 14, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5 3-3 8, Capela 5-8 2-4 12, Huerter 2-10 0-0 5, Young 14-22 8-9 41, Gallinari 4-9 1-1 12, Reddish 3-8 4-4 12, Dieng 2-3 2-2 8, Williams 5-9 2-2 12, Wright 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-85 27-31 126.
|Houston
|28
|30
|30
|44
|—
|132
|Atlanta
|38
|31
|32
|25
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_Houston 19-46 (Augustin 6-7, Gordon 5-8, Tate 3-4, Nwaba 2-2, Brooks 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-3, Sengun 0-2, Christopher 0-3, Mathews 0-4, Wood 0-6), Atlanta 15-39 (Young 5-9, Gallinari 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Reddish 2-6, Collins 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Huerter 1-7, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Houston None, Atlanta 1 (Gallinari). Rebounds_Houston 45 (Mathews 8), Atlanta 40 (Capela 16). Assists_Houston 27 (Sengun, Tate 4), Atlanta 20 (Young 9). Total Fouls_Houston 24, Atlanta 26. A_14,456 (18,118)