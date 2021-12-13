FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mathews27:221-63-30-8125
Tate24:076-110-00-24315
Wood25:194-134-41-53312
Brooks21:332-90-00-3226
Gordon31:4610-167-91-33332
Martin Jr.27:135-112-53-63213
Sengun24:484-103-43-64511
Christopher23:523-60-02-4316
Augustin22:347-92-20-21122
Nwaba11:264-50-02-63210
Totals240:0046-9621-2712-452724132

Percentages: FG .479, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Augustin 6-7, Gordon 5-8, Tate 3-4, Nwaba 2-2, Brooks 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-3, Sengun 0-2, Christopher 0-3, Mathews 0-4, Wood 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Tate 2, Martin Jr.).

Turnovers: 11 (Gordon 4, Brooks 2, Martin Jr., Mathews, Nwaba, Sengun, Tate).

Steals: 8 (Tate 2, Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Nwaba, Sengun, Wood).

Technical Fouls: coach Stephen Silas, 2:33 first.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins25:114-95-62-70414
Luwawu-Cabarrot20:402-53-30-3128
Capela31:565-82-43-161312
Huerter33:562-100-01-3545
Young35:3114-228-90-49241
Reddish27:413-84-41-20112
Gallinari26:524-91-10-20612
Williams14:335-92-21-12012
Wright14:061-20-00-0202
Dieng9:342-32-20-2048
Totals240:0042-8527-318-402026126

Percentages: FG .494, FT .871.

3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Young 5-9, Gallinari 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Reddish 2-6, Collins 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Huerter 1-7, Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Capela 2, Collins, Dieng, Reddish, Wright).

Turnovers: 12 (Young 7, Capela, Collins, Dieng, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Reddish 2, Capela, Dieng, Gallinari, Huerter, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Williams, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston28303044132
Atlanta38313225126

A_14,456 (18,118). T_2:23.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you