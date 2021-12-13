|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mathews
|27:22
|1-6
|3-3
|0-8
|1
|2
|5
|Tate
|24:07
|6-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|15
|Wood
|25:19
|4-13
|4-4
|1-5
|3
|3
|12
|Brooks
|21:33
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|6
|Gordon
|31:46
|10-16
|7-9
|1-3
|3
|3
|32
|Martin Jr.
|27:13
|5-11
|2-5
|3-6
|3
|2
|13
|Sengun
|24:48
|4-10
|3-4
|3-6
|4
|5
|11
|Christopher
|23:52
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|6
|Augustin
|22:34
|7-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|22
|Nwaba
|11:26
|4-5
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|2
|10
|Totals
|240:00
|46-96
|21-27
|12-45
|27
|24
|132
Percentages: FG .479, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 19-46, .413 (Augustin 6-7, Gordon 5-8, Tate 3-4, Nwaba 2-2, Brooks 2-7, Martin Jr. 1-3, Sengun 0-2, Christopher 0-3, Mathews 0-4, Wood 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Tate 2, Martin Jr.).
Turnovers: 11 (Gordon 4, Brooks 2, Martin Jr., Mathews, Nwaba, Sengun, Tate).
Steals: 8 (Tate 2, Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Nwaba, Sengun, Wood).
Technical Fouls: coach Stephen Silas, 2:33 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ATLANTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|25:11
|4-9
|5-6
|2-7
|0
|4
|14
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|20:40
|2-5
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Capela
|31:56
|5-8
|2-4
|3-16
|1
|3
|12
|Huerter
|33:56
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|4
|5
|Young
|35:31
|14-22
|8-9
|0-4
|9
|2
|41
|Reddish
|27:41
|3-8
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|12
|Gallinari
|26:52
|4-9
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|6
|12
|Williams
|14:33
|5-9
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|12
|Wright
|14:06
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Dieng
|9:34
|2-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Totals
|240:00
|42-85
|27-31
|8-40
|20
|26
|126
Percentages: FG .494, FT .871.
3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Young 5-9, Gallinari 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Reddish 2-6, Collins 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Huerter 1-7, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Capela 2, Collins, Dieng, Reddish, Wright).
Turnovers: 12 (Young 7, Capela, Collins, Dieng, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Williams).
Steals: 9 (Reddish 2, Capela, Dieng, Gallinari, Huerter, Luwawu-Cabarrot, Williams, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|28
|30
|30
|44
|—
|132
|Atlanta
|38
|31
|32
|25
|—
|126
A_14,456 (18,118). T_2:23.