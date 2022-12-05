PHILADELPHIA (123)
Harris 9-15 2-2 27, Tucker 1-2 1-2 3, Embiid 12-21 14-17 39, Harden 4-19 9-10 21, Melton 3-8 0-0 9, Reed 2-4 2-4 6, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-4 0-1 3, Milton 5-10 0-0 11, Thybulle 0-0 0-0 0, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 39-87 28-36 123.
HOUSTON (132)
Gordon 4-10 3-4 14, Smith Jr. 3-8 7-9 16, Sengun 4-9 0-0 8, Green 9-20 9-10 27, Porter Jr. 7-17 6-8 24, Eason 7-11 2-2 18, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 5-7 3-4 14, Fernando 2-5 2-4 6, Mathews 1-5 2-3 5, Nix 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 34-44 132.
|Philadelphia
|30
|25
|29
|24
|9
|6
|—
|123
|Houston
|27
|29
|34
|18
|9
|15
|—
|132
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 17-36 (Harris 7-8, Harden 4-11, Melton 3-8, Embiid 1-2, Milton 1-2, Korkmaz 1-3, House Jr. 0-1, Tucker 0-1), Houston 14-39 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Smith Jr. 3-6, Gordon 3-8, Eason 2-3, Martin Jr. 1-1, Mathews 1-5, Fernando 0-1, Green 0-7). Fouled Out_Philadelphia 1 (Embiid), Houston 1 (Sengun). Rebounds_Philadelphia 39 (Melton 8), Houston 51 (Smith Jr. 11). Assists_Philadelphia 23 (Harden 7), Houston 19 (Green 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 34, Houston 27. A_15,331 (18,500)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.