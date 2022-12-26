FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon35:544-113-40-23012
Smith Jr.30:486-140-03-82113
Sengun32:1910-124-41-116325
Jal.Green35:109-150-20-63124
Porter Jr.39:2014-222-43-79236
Martin Jr.21:324-82-20-30210
Eason17:122-34-41-2129
Garuba9:351-20-00-3013
Washington Jr.7:340-30-00-1200
Fernando6:060-01-20-2121
Mathews4:300-00-00-0110
Totals240:0050-9016-228-452815133

Percentages: FG .556, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 17-44, .386 (Jal.Green 6-10, Porter Jr. 6-12, Garuba 1-1, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Gordon 1-6, Smith Jr. 1-6, Washington Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Eason).

Turnovers: 12 (Sengun 4, Porter Jr. 2, Fernando, Garuba, Gordon, Martin Jr., Smith Jr., Washington Jr.).

Steals: 7 (Smith Jr. 2, Washington Jr. 2, Eason, Jal.Green, Sengun).

Technical Fouls: Smith Jr., 4:50 fourth.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan40:5711-189-101-59331
Williams39:325-100-00-72112
Vucevic29:504-131-20-34310
Dosunmu23:033-71-22-3149
LaVine36:019-192-50-35122
White28:535-90-01-34314
Drummond18:103-52-24-9228
Dragic17:045-110-00-10212
Terry6:300-00-00-1000
Totals240:0045-9215-218-352719118

Percentages: FG .489, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (White 4-8, Dosunmu 2-4, Dragic 2-6, LaVine 2-6, Williams 2-6, Vucevic 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).

Turnovers: 8 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2, Dragic, Drummond).

Steals: 6 (White 2, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Drummond, Williams).

Technical Fouls: LaVine, 2:18 first.

Houston36283534133
Chicago26392429118

A_21,561 (20,917). T_2:03.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you