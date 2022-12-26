|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|35:54
|4-11
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|0
|12
|Smith Jr.
|30:48
|6-14
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|1
|13
|Sengun
|32:19
|10-12
|4-4
|1-11
|6
|3
|25
|Jal.Green
|35:10
|9-15
|0-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|24
|Porter Jr.
|39:20
|14-22
|2-4
|3-7
|9
|2
|36
|Martin Jr.
|21:32
|4-8
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|10
|Eason
|17:12
|2-3
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|9
|Garuba
|9:35
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|3
|Washington Jr.
|7:34
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Fernando
|6:06
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|1
|Mathews
|4:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|50-90
|16-22
|8-45
|28
|15
|133
Percentages: FG .556, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 17-44, .386 (Jal.Green 6-10, Porter Jr. 6-12, Garuba 1-1, Sengun 1-1, Eason 1-2, Gordon 1-6, Smith Jr. 1-6, Washington Jr. 0-2, Martin Jr. 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sengun 2, Smith Jr. 2, Eason).
Turnovers: 12 (Sengun 4, Porter Jr. 2, Fernando, Garuba, Gordon, Martin Jr., Smith Jr., Washington Jr.).
Steals: 7 (Smith Jr. 2, Washington Jr. 2, Eason, Jal.Green, Sengun).
Technical Fouls: Smith Jr., 4:50 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|40:57
|11-18
|9-10
|1-5
|9
|3
|31
|Williams
|39:32
|5-10
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|1
|12
|Vucevic
|29:50
|4-13
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|10
|Dosunmu
|23:03
|3-7
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|4
|9
|LaVine
|36:01
|9-19
|2-5
|0-3
|5
|1
|22
|White
|28:53
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|14
|Drummond
|18:10
|3-5
|2-2
|4-9
|2
|2
|8
|Dragic
|17:04
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|12
|Terry
|6:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|45-92
|15-21
|8-35
|27
|19
|118
Percentages: FG .489, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (White 4-8, Dosunmu 2-4, Dragic 2-6, LaVine 2-6, Williams 2-6, Vucevic 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams 2).
Turnovers: 8 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, Vucevic 2, Dragic, Drummond).
Steals: 6 (White 2, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Drummond, Williams).
Technical Fouls: LaVine, 2:18 first.
|Houston
|36
|28
|35
|34
|—
|133
|Chicago
|26
|39
|24
|29
|—
|118
A_21,561 (20,917). T_2:03.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.