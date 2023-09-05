|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|14
|20
|14
|3
|7
|Altuve 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.321
|Kessinger 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Peña ss
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|a-Meyers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.232
|Singleton 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Dubón cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Maldonado c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.188
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.343
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Martinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Garver dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|b-Hedges ph-p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Huff c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Houston
|333
|000
|500_14
|20
|0
|Texas
|000
|010
|000_1
|8
|0
a-flied out for Tucker in the 7th. b-singled for Garver in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B_McCormick (16), Dubón (24), Taveras (29). HR_Altuve 2 (14), off Eovaldi; Maldonado 2 (13), off Dunning; Altuve (15), off Dunning; Alvarez (24), off Kennedy. RBIs_Altuve 3 (39), J.Abreu 3 (67), McCormick (62), Maldonado 4 (32), Dubón (40), Alvarez 2 (79), Semien (82).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (McCormick, Dubón); Texas 4 (Lowe, Huff, Seager, J.Smith). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Texas 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Taveras. GIDP_Bregman, J.Abreu, Grossman, Jankowski.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; Kessinger, Peña, Singleton); Texas 2 (J.Smith, Semien, Lowe; J.Smith, Semien, Lowe).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 11-9
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|98
|3.30
|Kuhnel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.20
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 11-4
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|35
|2.95
|Dunning
|5
|1-3
|11
|9
|9
|2
|4
|97
|3.88
|Kennedy
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|7.15
|Hedges
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-1. HBP_Kennedy (Bregman). PB_Maldonado (10).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:31. A_33,678 (40,000).
