HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4514201437
Altuve 2b533301.321
Kessinger 2b101000.216
Peña ss633000.263
Alvarez dh613200.293
Bregman 3b521001.271
Tucker rf201021.290
a-Meyers ph-lf100000.226
J.Abreu 1b401300.232
Singleton 1b101000.208
McCormick lf-rf412111.287
Dubón cf522100.276
Maldonado c522403.188

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3318145
Semien 2b402111.272
Seager ss200002.343
J.Smith ss200001.196
Lowe 1b300010.276
García rf300000.245
Martinez rf100000.225
Garver dh201010.288
b-Hedges ph-p101000.182
Grossman lf200010.235
Jankowski lf100000.270
Heim c211000.270
Huff c200001.244
Duran 3b401000.277
Taveras cf402000.264

Houston333000500_14200
Texas000010000_180

a-flied out for Tucker in the 7th. b-singled for Garver in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B_McCormick (16), Dubón (24), Taveras (29). HR_Altuve 2 (14), off Eovaldi; Maldonado 2 (13), off Dunning; Altuve (15), off Dunning; Alvarez (24), off Kennedy. RBIs_Altuve 3 (39), J.Abreu 3 (67), McCormick (62), Maldonado 4 (32), Dubón (40), Alvarez 2 (79), Semien (82).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (McCormick, Dubón); Texas 4 (Lowe, Huff, Seager, J.Smith). RISP_Houston 4 for 9; Texas 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Taveras. GIDP_Bregman, J.Abreu, Grossman, Jankowski.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu; Kessinger, Peña, Singleton); Texas 2 (J.Smith, Semien, Lowe; J.Smith, Semien, Lowe).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 11-9761144983.30
Kuhnel220001197.20
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, L, 11-411-354411352.95
Dunning51-3119924973.88
Kennedy11-321102207.15
Hedges12000090.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kennedy 1-1. HBP_Kennedy (Bregman). PB_Maldonado (10).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:31. A_33,678 (40,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you