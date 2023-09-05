HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals45142014Totals33181
Altuve 2b5333Semien 2b4021
Kessinger 2b1010Seager ss2000
Peña ss6330J.Smith ss2000
Alvarez dh6132Lowe 1b3000
Bregman 3b5210García rf3000
Tucker rf2010Martinez rf1000
Meyers ph-lf1000Garver dh2010
J.Abreu 1b4013Hedges ph-p1010
Singleton 1b1010Grossman lf2000
McCormick lf-rf4121Jankowski lf1000
Dubón cf5221Heim c2110
Maldonado c5224Huff c2000
Duran 3b4010
Taveras cf4020

Houston33300050014
Texas0000100001

DP_Houston 2, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B_McCormick (16), Dubón (24), Taveras (29). HR_Altuve 3 (15), Maldonado 2 (13), Alvarez (24).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez W,11-9761144
Kuhnel220001
Texas
Eovaldi L,11-411-354411
Dunning51-3119924
Kennedy11-321102
Hedges120000

HBP_Kennedy (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:31. A_33,678 (40,000).

