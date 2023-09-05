|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|45
|14
|20
|14
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Altuve 2b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Kessinger 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|6
|3
|3
|0
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Hedges ph-p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Singleton 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|5
|2
|2
|4
|Huff c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Houston
|333
|000
|500
|—
|14
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
DP_Houston 2, Texas 2. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 9. 2B_McCormick (16), Dubón (24), Taveras (29). HR_Altuve 3 (15), Maldonado 2 (13), Alvarez (24).
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|5
|11
|9
|9
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Kennedy (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:31. A_33,678 (40,000).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.