HoustonDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals52172516Totals32454
Altuve 2b5210Ibáñez 2b5010
Bregman 3b4020Greene lf4110
Julks ph-lf2021Torkelson 1b3110
Alvarez dh6123Carpenter rf3000
Tucker rf4322Cabrera dh4113
Meyers ph-cf2000Meadows cf3000
McCormick lf-rf6231Báez ss3000
Singleton 1b5111McKinstry 3b4111
Peña ss6353Rogers c3000
Dubón cf-3b6232
Maldonado c4121
Diaz ph-c2222

Houston00210047317
Detroit0000000314

E_Torkelson (10). DP_Houston 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 7. 2B_Bregman (22), Peña (24), McCormick (14), Alvarez (16). 3B_Peña (2). HR_Tucker (26), Dubón (7), Maldonado (11), Diaz (19), Cabrera (3), McKinstry (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander W,4-1520027
Montero H,8100001
Neris100000
Maton123313
Stanek111102
Detroit
Faedo L,2-542-373342
Vest1-310001
Holton12-354400
Foley1-300001
Vasquez1-346510
Kelly2-341101
Short143310

HBP_Verlander 3 (Carpenter,Báez,Rogers).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:10. A_28,496 (41,083).

