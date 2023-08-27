|Houston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|52
|17
|25
|16
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Ibáñez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Greene lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Julks ph-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Meyers ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf-rf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Singleton 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peña ss
|6
|3
|5
|3
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf-3b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Diaz ph-c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Houston
|002
|100
|473
|—
|17
|Detroit
|000
|000
|031
|—
|4
E_Torkelson (10). DP_Houston 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 7. 2B_Bregman (22), Peña (24), McCormick (14), Alvarez (16). 3B_Peña (2). HR_Tucker (26), Dubón (7), Maldonado (11), Diaz (19), Cabrera (3), McKinstry (8).
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
HBP_Verlander 3 (Carpenter,Báez,Rogers).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:10. A_28,496 (41,083).
