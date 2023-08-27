|Houston
|7
|3
|7
|0
|—
|17
|New Orleans
|0
|7
|3
|3
|—
|13
First Quarter
Hou_N.Collins 3 pass from Stroud (Fairbairn kick), 7:17.
Second Quarter
NO_Graham 3 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 14:20.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 1:49.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Grupe 38, 6:25.
Hou_Boone 11 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:21.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Grupe 50, 9:03.
A_70,053.
|Hou
|NO
|First downs
|11
|18
|Total Net Yards
|235
|348
|Rushes-yards
|31-131
|21-91
|Passing
|104
|257
|Punt Returns
|5-50
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|3-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-27-0
|28-54-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|2-8
|Punts
|9-45.111
|7-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|29:51
|30:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Boone 7-51, Rountree 10-31, Pierce 5-30, Singletary 7-22, Perry 2-(minus 3). New Orleans, Haener 2-32, Merriweather 8-32, Prentice 2-18, Miller 8-14, S.Davis 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Houston, Perry 7-12-0-58, Mills 6-11-0-53, Stroud 2-4-0-16. New Orleans, Haener 17-38-2-172, Winston 11-16-0-93.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hutchinson 4-48, Boone 4-26, Humphries 2-18, Schultz 1-13, J.Murray 1-8, Singletary 1-7, Rountree 1-4, N.Collins 1-3. New Orleans, Krull 7-106, Kirklin 5-63, Graham 3-34, Perry 3-12, Miller 3-10, S.Davis 2-18, Baker 2-17, Merriweather 2-5, Prentice 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Grupe 60.
