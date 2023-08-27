Houston737017
New Orleans073313

First Quarter

Hou_N.Collins 3 pass from Stroud (Fairbairn kick), 7:17.

Second Quarter

NO_Graham 3 pass from Winston (Lutz kick), 14:20.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 1:49.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Grupe 38, 6:25.

Hou_Boone 11 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:21.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Grupe 50, 9:03.

A_70,053.

HouNO
First downs1118
Total Net Yards235348
Rushes-yards31-13121-91
Passing104257
Punt Returns5-503-15
Kickoff Returns2-483-61
Interceptions Ret.2-00-0
Comp-Att-Int15-27-028-54-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-232-8
Punts9-45.1117-48.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-452-15
Time of Possession29:5130:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Boone 7-51, Rountree 10-31, Pierce 5-30, Singletary 7-22, Perry 2-(minus 3). New Orleans, Haener 2-32, Merriweather 8-32, Prentice 2-18, Miller 8-14, S.Davis 1-(minus 5).

PASSING_Houston, Perry 7-12-0-58, Mills 6-11-0-53, Stroud 2-4-0-16. New Orleans, Haener 17-38-2-172, Winston 11-16-0-93.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hutchinson 4-48, Boone 4-26, Humphries 2-18, Schultz 1-13, J.Murray 1-8, Singletary 1-7, Rountree 1-4, N.Collins 1-3. New Orleans, Krull 7-106, Kirklin 5-63, Graham 3-34, Perry 3-12, Miller 3-10, S.Davis 2-18, Baker 2-17, Merriweather 2-5, Prentice 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Grupe 60.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

