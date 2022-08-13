New Orleans730313
Houston370717

First Quarter

NO_D.Washington 9 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:48.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, 1:20.

Second Quarter

Hou_Camp 4 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 11:50.

NO_FG Lutz 23, 1:52.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Romo 36, 12:26.

Hou_Jo.Johnson 6 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), :25.

A_69,477.

NOHou
First downs2014
Total Net Yards270275
Rushes-yards37-13024-99
Passing140176
Punt Returns5-493-22
Kickoff Returns3-732-45
Interceptions Ret.3-441-12
Comp-Att-Int20-27-119-29-3
Sacked-Yards Lost5-321-3
Punts6-50.1676-56.5
Fumbles-Lost4-20-0
Penalties-Yards6-5411-99
Time of Possession34:4325:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, A.Smith 7-30, Jones 7-27, Ozigbo 8-26, Book 4-22, D.Washington 9-19, Dalton 1-6, Prentice 1-0. Houston, Pierce 5-49, Freeman 12-25, Driskel 3-17, Mack 3-6, Hairston 1-2.

PASSING_New Orleans, Book 15-22-1-121, Dalton 5-5-0-51. Houston, Driskel 16-26-3-165, Mills 3-3-0-14.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Dixon 3-33, D.Washington 3-18, Baker 2-31, Merritt 2-8, Callaway 1-19, T.Smith 1-15, Jones 1-13, A.Smith 1-12, E.Winston 1-12, Vannett 1-6, Olave 1-4, Trautman 1-4, Ozigbo 1-(minus 1), Book 1-(minus 2). Houston, Freeman 3-19, Camp 2-53, Johnson 2-25, Moore 2-25, Dorsett 2-18, S.Green 2-13, Conley 2-6, Wedington 2-5, Ogunbowale 1-8, Jordan 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 59.

