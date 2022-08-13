|New Orleans
|7
|3
|0
|3
|—
|13
|Houston
|3
|7
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
NO_D.Washington 9 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 7:48.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 49, 1:20.
Second Quarter
Hou_Camp 4 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), 11:50.
NO_FG Lutz 23, 1:52.
Fourth Quarter
NO_FG Romo 36, 12:26.
Hou_Jo.Johnson 6 pass from Driskel (Fairbairn kick), :25.
A_69,477.
|NO
|Hou
|First downs
|20
|14
|Total Net Yards
|270
|275
|Rushes-yards
|37-130
|24-99
|Passing
|140
|176
|Punt Returns
|5-49
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|3-73
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-44
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-27-1
|19-29-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-32
|1-3
|Punts
|6-50.167
|6-56.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-54
|11-99
|Time of Possession
|34:43
|25:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, A.Smith 7-30, Jones 7-27, Ozigbo 8-26, Book 4-22, D.Washington 9-19, Dalton 1-6, Prentice 1-0. Houston, Pierce 5-49, Freeman 12-25, Driskel 3-17, Mack 3-6, Hairston 1-2.
PASSING_New Orleans, Book 15-22-1-121, Dalton 5-5-0-51. Houston, Driskel 16-26-3-165, Mills 3-3-0-14.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Dixon 3-33, D.Washington 3-18, Baker 2-31, Merritt 2-8, Callaway 1-19, T.Smith 1-15, Jones 1-13, A.Smith 1-12, E.Winston 1-12, Vannett 1-6, Olave 1-4, Trautman 1-4, Ozigbo 1-(minus 1), Book 1-(minus 2). Houston, Freeman 3-19, Camp 2-53, Johnson 2-25, Moore 2-25, Dorsett 2-18, S.Green 2-13, Conley 2-6, Wedington 2-5, Ogunbowale 1-8, Jordan 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 59.
