|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Houston
|7
|0
|10
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Hou_Pierce 1 run (Ammendola kick), 7:33. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 5:12. Key Plays: D.Mills 10 pass to Conley on 3rd-and-10; Pierce 12 run on 3rd-and-1; Pierce 5 run on 3rd-and-1; D.Mills 19 pass to C.Moore. Houston 7, San Francisco 0.
Third Quarter
Hou_C.Moore 16 pass from D.Mills (Ammendola kick), 11:27. Drive: 7 plays, 77 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: King kick return to Houston 23; Mack 24 run. Houston 14, San Francisco 0.
Hou_FG Ammendola 45, 1:58. Drive: 10 plays, 53 yards, 5:46. Key Plays: Allen 24 pass to S.Green on 3rd-and-6; Ogunbowale 11 run; Allen 12 pass to Ogunbowale on 3rd-and-19. Houston 17, San Francisco 0.
A_68,884.
|SF
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|16
|17
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-15
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-3
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|308
|238
|Total Plays
|68
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|51
|156
|Rushes
|24
|36
|Avg per rush
|2.125
|4.333
|NET YARDS PASSING
|257
|82
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-23
|3-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|280
|94
|Completed-Att.
|25-41
|8-14
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.841
|4.824
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|1-1-0
|4-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-49.2
|5-45.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|60
|81
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|4-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|1-23
|Interceptions
|1-0
|2-34
|PENALTIES-Yds
|11-104
|6-45
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:50
|28:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Sermon 8-20, Wilson 3-16, Purdy 3-10, Mason 4-7, Lance 1-1, Sudfeld 1-0, Davis-Price 4-(minus 3). Houston, Mack 10-55, Pierce 6-37, Burkhead 10-28, Freeman 6-20, Ogunbowale 3-13, Driskel 1-3.
PASSING_San Francisco, Purdy 13-20-1-182, Sudfeld 5-10-1-49, Lance 7-11-0-49. Houston, Mills 6-10-1-58, Allen 2-3-0-36, Driskel 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Dwelley 3-42, Jennings 3-34, Turner 3-32, Snead 2-36, M.Johnson 2-29, Fumagalli 2-26, Kroft 2-23, Juszczyk 1-15, Hasty 1-13, Davis-Price 1-10, McCloud 1-10, Sermon 1-5, Woerner 1-4, Wilson 1-2, Mason 1-(minus 1). Houston, Moore 2-35, Conley 2-15, S.Green 1-24, Ogunbowale 1-12, Jordan 1-5, Burkhead 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 1-4. Houston, Arnold 2-18, King 2-6.
KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-36, M.Johnson 1-20. Houston, King 1-23.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Olubi 5-3-0, Gipson 5-1-0, McCrary-Ball 3-3-0, Hyder 3-1-0, Omenihu 3-0-1, Castro-Fields 3-0-0, Barrett 1-3-0, Flannigan-Fowles 1-3-0, Odum 1-2-0, Spence 1-2-0, Turay 1-2-0, Ebukam 1-1-1, Hawkins 1-1-0, Robinson 1-1-0, Willis 1-0-1, Atkins 1-0-0, Crawley 1-0-0, Hufanga 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Kroft 1-0-0, Snead 1-0-0, T.Moore 0-2-0, Ridgeway 0-2-0. Houston, Cashman 5-1-0, Pitre 4-1-0, Hinish 3-0-1, Hewitt 2-4-0, Arnold 2-1-0, Hughes 2-1-0, Pierre-Louis 2-1-0, Reeves-Maybin 2-1-0, Dwumfour 2-0-1, Francis 2-0-0, Kirksey 2-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0, King 1-2-0, Stingley 1-2-0, R.Green 1-1-0, Grugier-Hill 1-1-0, Owens 1-1-0, Rivers 1-1-0, Odeleye 1-0-1, Booker 1-0-0, Hansen 1-0-0, D.Harris 1-0-0, Murray 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, Stewart 1-0-0, McCollum 0-2-0, Brooks 0-1-0, Greenard 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, T.Moore 1-0. Houston, Hansen 1-18, King 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Ammendola 31.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.
