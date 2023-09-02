|UTSA
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Houston
|7
|3
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
HOU_Manjack 8 pass from D.Smith (J.Martin kick), 6:54.
UTSA_Barnes 4 run (Sandell kick), 3:26.
Second Quarter
HOU_FG J.Martin 31, :00.
Third Quarter
HOU_Golden 6 pass from D.Smith (J.Martin kick), 3:54.
Fourth Quarter
UTSA_Cephus 20 pass from Harris (Sandell kick), 5:42.
A_37,862.
|UTSA
|HOU
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|417
|334
|Rushes-yards
|35-208
|38-101
|Passing
|209
|233
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-48
|Kickoff Returns
|3-30
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-36-3
|22-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-18
|Punts
|5-38.6
|5-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-64
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|29:47
|30:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 16-103, Harris 9-45, Henry 3-24, Amador 1-20, McCuin 1-10, R.Griffin 5-6. Houston, Mathis 8-38, D.Smith 13-31, Sneed 7-26, Campbell 6-12, Manjack 1-(minus 1), (Team) 3-(minus 5).
PASSING_UTSA, Harris 18-36-3-209. Houston, D.Smith 22-34-0-233.
RECEIVING_UTSA, Cephus 9-123, Ogle-Kellogg 3-16, Thomas 1-20, Dishman 1-17, Carpenter 1-16, Cardenas 1-11, Barnes 1-4, Henry 1-2. Houston, Brown 6-106, Manjack 6-67, Golden 4-36, S.Johnson 2-9, O'Laughlin 1-6, Cobbs 1-5, Campbell 1-3, Sneed 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTSA, Sandell 44. Houston, J.Martin 51.
