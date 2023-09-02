UTSA700714
Houston737017

First Quarter

HOU_Manjack 8 pass from D.Smith (J.Martin kick), 6:54.

UTSA_Barnes 4 run (Sandell kick), 3:26.

Second Quarter

HOU_FG J.Martin 31, :00.

Third Quarter

HOU_Golden 6 pass from D.Smith (J.Martin kick), 3:54.

Fourth Quarter

UTSA_Cephus 20 pass from Harris (Sandell kick), 5:42.

A_37,862.

UTSAHOU
First downs2219
Total Net Yards417334
Rushes-yards35-20838-101
Passing209233
Punt Returns0-01-48
Kickoff Returns3-301-14
Interceptions Ret.0-03-19
Comp-Att-Int18-36-322-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-63-18
Punts5-38.65-43.8
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-643-25
Time of Possession29:4730:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 16-103, Harris 9-45, Henry 3-24, Amador 1-20, McCuin 1-10, R.Griffin 5-6. Houston, Mathis 8-38, D.Smith 13-31, Sneed 7-26, Campbell 6-12, Manjack 1-(minus 1), (Team) 3-(minus 5).

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 18-36-3-209. Houston, D.Smith 22-34-0-233.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Cephus 9-123, Ogle-Kellogg 3-16, Thomas 1-20, Dishman 1-17, Carpenter 1-16, Cardenas 1-11, Barnes 1-4, Henry 1-2. Houston, Brown 6-106, Manjack 6-67, Golden 4-36, S.Johnson 2-9, O'Laughlin 1-6, Cobbs 1-5, Campbell 1-3, Sneed 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTSA, Sandell 44. Houston, J.Martin 51.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

