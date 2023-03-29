|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|0
|3
|12
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Naylor dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.306
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Clement 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Kwan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|7
|2
|4
|7
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.246
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Castro c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Siri rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100_1
|4
|1
|Houston
|000
|011
|00x_2
|7
|0
E_Quantrill (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Ramírez (11), Siri (4). RBIs_Brantley (16), Castro (1). SB_Siri (4). SF_Brantley, Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Straw); Houston 4 (Dubón 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kwan, Gurriel, Díaz. GIDP_Dubón.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Clement, Miller; Straw, Clement, Straw).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, L, 1-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|95
|3.42
|Stephan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.55
|Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|5.27
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 3-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|96
|2.43
|Stanek, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.12
|Taylor, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.30
|Neris, H, 8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.21
|Montero, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.48
|Pressly, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-0, Neris 2-1. WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:00. A_25,412 (41,168).
