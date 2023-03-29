ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31140312
Straw cf400001.240
Rosario lf401002.236
Ramírez 3b301010.293
Miller 1b400002.273
Naylor dh310012.306
Giménez ss401002.288
Clement 2b401002.226
Kwan rf300000.257
Hedges c200011.161

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2727247
Altuve 2b401001.288
Brantley lf200110.279
Bregman 3b401001.230
Alvarez dh210022.246
Gurriel 1b402001.224
Díaz ss400001.217
Castro c101110.125
Dubón cf300000.167
Siri rf312001.241

Cleveland000000100_141
Houston00001100x_270

E_Quantrill (2). LOB_Cleveland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Ramírez (11), Siri (4). RBIs_Brantley (16), Castro (1). SB_Siri (4). SF_Brantley, Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Straw); Houston 4 (Dubón 2, Gurriel 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kwan, Gurriel, Díaz. GIDP_Dubón.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Giménez, Clement, Miller; Straw, Clement, Straw).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, L, 1-3662243953.42
Stephan100001102.55
Shaw110003175.27
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 3-252-330019962.43
Stanek, H, 31-30000031.12
Taylor, H, 42-311111204.30
Neris, H, 81-30001092.21
Montero, H, 6100001150.48
Pressly, S, 7-910000192.70

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 2-0, Neris 2-1. WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Sean Barber; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:00. A_25,412 (41,168).

