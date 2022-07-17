|Houston
|0
|2
|—
|2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, San Jose, Yueill, 4, 53rd minute; 2, Houston, Ferreira, 7 (Picault), 71st; 3, Houston, Ulfarsson, 4 (Quintero), 76th.
Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.
Yellow Cards_Parker, Houston, 28th; Vera, Houston, 43rd; Monteiro, San Jose, 45th; Picault, Houston, 90th+3.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Kevin Lock, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.
Lineups
Houston_Steve Clark; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker; Adalberto Carrasquilla (Ethan Bartlow, 90th), Griffin Dorsey, Hector Herrera, Fafa Picault (Darwin Ceren, 90th), Thorleifur Ulfarsson (Tyler Pasher, 80th), Matias Vera (Sebastian Ferreira, 69th); Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 80th).
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Nathan, Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza, Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Jack Skahan, 83rd), Jackson Yueill; Jeremy Ebobisse, Benjamin Kikanovic (Cade Cowell, 71st).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.