HoustonSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals29151
Altuve 2b4000Winker lf4000
Brantley lf3010France 1b3011
Bregman 3b3000Rodríguez cf4000
Alvarez dh4021Crawford ss3010
Gurriel 1b3000Suárez 3b3010
Peña ss4111Frazier 2b3010
Dubón cf4010Ford dh3000
Siri rf4000Haggerty pr0000
Maldonado c3010Torrens c4110
Díaz pr0100Trammell rf2000
Castro c0000

Houston0100000102
Seattle0000010001

E_Siri (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Maldonado (3). HR_Peña (8). SB_Brantley (1). S_Trammell (1), Frazier (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Garcia641116
Montero W,2-0100002
Neris H,9100002
Pressly S,8-10110021
Seattle
Gonzales L,3-571-352212
Sewald2-310020
Castillo100001

Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Neris (France).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:00. A_28,986 (47,929).

