|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Siri (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Maldonado (3). HR_Peña (8). SB_Brantley (1). S_Trammell (1), Frazier (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Garcia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Montero W,2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales L,3-5
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sewald
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Garcia pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Neris (France).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:00. A_28,986 (47,929).
