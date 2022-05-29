|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|3
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Siri rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.123
|1-Díaz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Castro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.342
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|2-Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torrens c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Houston
|010
|000
|010_2
|6
|1
|Seattle
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|0
1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th. 2-ran for Ford in the 9th.
E_Siri (1). LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Maldonado (3). HR_Peña (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_Peña (23), Alvarez (26), France (35). SB_Brantley (1). S_Trammell, Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Maldonado, Gurriel 2, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Torrens 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 1 for 6.
GIDP_Gurriel, Torrens.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|85
|3.14
|Montero, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.46
|Neris, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.11
|Pressly, S, 8-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.45
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 3-5
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|96
|3.55
|Sewald
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.70
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.31
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0, Sewald 1-1. IBB_off Sewald (Brantley). HBP_Neris (France).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:00. A_28,986 (47,929).
