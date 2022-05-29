HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226233
Altuve 2b400000.279
Brantley lf301010.280
Bregman 3b300010.235
Alvarez dh402100.253
Gurriel 1b300010.222
Peña ss411100.290
Dubón cf401000.176
Siri rf400002.220
Maldonado c301001.123
1-Díaz pr010000.213
Castro c000000.114

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29151311
Winker lf400001.212
France 1b301101.342
Rodríguez cf400002.270
Crawford ss301010.306
Suárez 3b301011.220
Frazier 2b301001.255
Ford dh300012.160
2-Haggerty pr000000.000
Torrens c411001.197
Trammell rf200002.231

Houston010000010_261
Seattle000001000_150

1-ran for Maldonado in the 8th. 2-ran for Ford in the 9th.

E_Siri (1). LOB_Houston 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Maldonado (3). HR_Peña (8), off Gonzales. RBIs_Peña (23), Alvarez (26), France (35). SB_Brantley (1). S_Trammell, Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Maldonado, Gurriel 2, Alvarez); Seattle 3 (Torrens 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Seattle 1 for 6.

GIDP_Gurriel, Torrens.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia641116853.14
Montero, W, 2-010000290.46
Neris, H, 9100002162.11
Pressly, S, 8-10110021182.45
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 3-571-352212963.55
Sewald2-310020172.70
Castillo100001127.31

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0, Sewald 1-1. IBB_off Sewald (Brantley). HBP_Neris (France).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:00. A_28,986 (47,929).

