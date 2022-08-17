|Houston
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jiménez dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robert pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzàlez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
E_Valdez (1). DP_Houston 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez (6), Mancini (4).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
