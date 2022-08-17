HoustonChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30353Totals32281
Altuve 2b3100Pollock lf4000
Gurriel 1b4010Vaughn rf4010
Alvarez lf2111Jiménez dh2110
Bregman 3b4000Robert pr-dh0000
Tucker rf4110J.Abreu 1b3120
Mancini dh3001Moncada 3b4011
Peña ss3000Grandal c3010
McCormick cf4011Harrison 2b4000
Maldonado c3010Engel cf3010
Sheets ph1000
Gonzàlez ss4010

Houston1002000003
Chicago0002000002

E_Valdez (1). DP_Houston 3, Chicago 0. LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez (6), Mancini (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez W,12-4772236
Stanek H,12110011
Pressly S,24-28100002
Chicago
Kopech L,4-9653322
Kelly100002
Diekman100011
López100001

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).

