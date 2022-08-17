HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3035336
Altuve 2b310012.277
Gurriel 1b401001.243
Alvarez lf211110.296
Bregman 3b400001.258
Tucker rf411000.250
Mancini dh300100.264
Peña ss300011.247
McCormick cf401100.232
Maldonado c301001.185

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3228149
Pollock lf400001.240
Vaughn rf401001.296
Jiménez dh211020.308
1-Robert pr-dh000000.301
J.Abreu 1b312011.309
Moncada 3b401102.201
Grandal c301010.201
Harrison 2b400000.246
Engel cf301002.236
a-Sheets ph100001.230
Gonzàlez ss401001.250

Houston100200000_351
Chicago000200000_280

a-struck out for Engel in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E_Valdez (1). LOB_Houston 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Tucker (19), McCormick (10), Gonzàlez (1), Moncada (11). RBIs_Alvarez (76), Mancini (50), McCormick (32), Moncada (36). SB_Altuve 2 (12). SF_Alvarez, Mancini.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Maldonado 2); Chicago 4 (Engel, Vaughn, Grandal, Jiménez). RISP_Houston 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Harrison, Moncada, Pollock.

DP_Houston 3 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Peña, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 12-47722361002.72
Stanek, H, 12110011211.09
Pressly, S, 24-28100002142.78
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 4-9653322903.25
Kelly100002195.61
Diekman100011144.06
López100001102.72

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:06. A_24,671 (40,615).

