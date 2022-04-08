HoustonLos Angeles
Totals34383Totals29141
Altuve 2b3000Ohtani p-dh4000
Brantley dh5120Trout cf3010
Bregman 3b4122Rendon 3b4000
Alvarez lf3111Duffy 2b3020
Gurriel 1b4010Wade pr-2b1000
Tucker rf3000Adell lf3000
Peña ss4000Walsh 1b3000
McCormick cf4020Stassi c3000
Maldonado c4000Marsh rf2100
Fletcher ss3011

Houston0010000203
Los Angeles0000000101

E_Peña (1). DP_Houston 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Brantley (1), McCormick 2 (2), Gurriel (1). 3B_Fletcher (1). HR_Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). SB_Altuve (1). S_Altuve (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez W,1-062-320016
Maton H,1111101
Neris H,11-300000
Pressly S,1-1110000
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,0-142-341119
Loup100001
Warren120010
Quijada1-300000
Tepera122200
Bradley100010

Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Maton (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:15. A_44,723 (45,517).

