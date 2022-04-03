|Houston
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Miami
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Houston, Quintero, 3 (Dorsey), 49th minute; 2, Houston, Picault, 1 (penalty kick), 57th; 3, Miami, Higuain, 2 (penalty kick), 66th; 4, Houston, Picault, 2 (Pasher), 90th+3.
Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; Miami, Nick Marsman, Drake Callender.
Yellow Cards_Lassiter, Miami, 38th; Lundqvist, Houston, 42nd; Marsman, Miami, 56th; Gregore, Miami, 61st; Hadebe, Houston, 78th; Baird, Houston, 84th+4; Picault, Houston, 90th+4.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Andrew Bigelow, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.
Lineups
Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist; Corey Baird (Darwin Ceren, 84th), Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez (Adalberto Carrasquilla, 71st), Matias Vera (Sam Junqua, 85th); Sebastian Ferreira (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 75th), Darwin Quintero (Tyler Pasher, 75th).
Miami_Nick Marsman; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Noah Allen, Gregore, Jean Mota (Mo Adams, 82nd), Robert Thomas Taylor; Gonzalo Higuain, Ariel Lassiter (Emerson Rodriguez, 82nd), Robbie Robinson (Leonardo Campana, 81st).
