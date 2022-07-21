New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3125256
LeMahieu 3b311120.279
Rizzo 1b401000.225
Judge dh200010.282
Carpenter lf400000.337
Torres 2b400001.265
Hicks cf312011.242
Trevino c300002.247
a-Stanton ph100000.236
Higashioka c000000.174
Gonzalez ss300001.228
b-Kiner-Falefa ph-ss101100.274
Gallo rf300011.162

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals343103210
Altuve 2b411002.275
Peña ss401002.263
Tucker rf401001.252
Bregman 3b412100.241
Díaz lf401002.234
Gurriel 1b400001.235
Dubón cf210010.193
c-Alvarez ph000010.306
McCormick dh402001.228
Lee c301101.267
d-Matijevic ph101100.171

New York000010001_250
Houston110000001_3100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Trevino in the 9th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th. c-intentionally walked for Dubón in the 9th. d-singled for Lee in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9), off Javier. RBIs_LeMahieu (36), Kiner-Falefa (28), Bregman (47), Lee (4), Matijevic (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gallo, Torres 3, LeMahieu); Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton. LIDP_Carpenter. GIDP_Bregman, Lee.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Gonzalez, Rizzo); Houston 1 (Gurriel).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery61-372218863.24
A.Abreu12-300000192.13
King, L, 6-32-331112192.34
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier521143993.13
Maton, H, 10110002143.46
Stanek, H, 9100001150.56
Montero, H, 1410000081.88
Neris, W, 3-3121110193.69

Inherited runners-scored_A.Abreu 1-0. IBB_off King (Alvarez). HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).

