New YorkHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31252Totals343103
LeMahieu 3b3111Altuve 2b4110
Rizzo 1b4010Peña ss4010
Judge dh2000Tucker rf4010
Carpenter lf4000Bregman 3b4121
Torres 2b4000Díaz lf4010
Hicks cf3120Gurriel 1b4000
Trevino c3000Dubón cf2100
Stanton ph1000Alvarez ph0000
Higashioka c0000McCormick dh4020
Gonzalez ss3000Lee c3011
Knr-Falefa ph-ss1011Matijevic ph1011
Gallo rf3000

New York0000100012
Houston1100000013

DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Montgomery61-372218
A.Abreu12-300000
King L,6-32-331112
Houston
Javier521143
Maton H,10110002
Stanek H,9100001
Montero H,14100000
Neris W,3-3121110

HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you