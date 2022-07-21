|New York
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carpenter lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lee c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Knr-Falefa ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Matijevic ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Houston
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
DP_New York 2, Houston 1. LOB_New York 8, Houston 7. 2B_Lee (2), Díaz (7). HR_LeMahieu (9).
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Javier (Judge). WP_Javier.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:14. A_36,225 (41,168).
