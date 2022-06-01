HoustonOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32373Totals34181
Altuve 2b3000Kemp 2b4020
Brantley lf3000Lowrie dh4000
Bregman 3b3001Laureano rf5020
Alvarez dh4120Brown 1b3010
Gurriel 1b4010Murphy c4000
Peña ss4010Barrera lf4000
Castro c4000Andrus ss4120
McCormick rf4132Neuse 3b2000
Siri cf3100Pache cf4011

Houston0000100203
Oakland0001000001

E_Neuse (10). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Houston 6, Oakland 11. 2B_Kemp (5), Andrus 2 (11), Brown (10). HR_McCormick (5). SB_Neuse (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Javier441144
Maton120000
Stanek100011
Montero W,3-0110000
Neris H,10100002
Pressly S,9-11110000
Oakland
Montas L,2-5772205
Jackson001140
Moll11-300002
Trivino2-300002

Montas pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:23. A_3,469 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you