SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2805035
Frazier 2b400000.239
France 1b402000.341
Winker lf300010.190
Suárez dh300011.207
Crawford ss201011.375
Rodríguez cf301001.238
Toro 3b300001.157
Kelenic rf300001.134
Torrens c301000.222

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3238324
Altuve 2b300010.154
Brantley dh402000.286
Bregman 3b401000.231
Alvarez lf311111.262
Gurriel 1b401000.213
Tucker rf412001.262
McCormick cf400001.271
Peña ss311200.215
Maldonado c300001.083

Seattle000000000_051
Houston00010200x_380

E_Frazier (3). LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), off Gonzales; Peña (5), off Gonzales. RBIs_Alvarez (13), Peña 2 (12). CS_Rodríguez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Rodríguez); Houston 5 (Peña, Gurriel 4). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Houston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Bregman, McCormick. GIDP_Suárez, Winker, Rodríguez.

DP_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 1-3683322954.05
Misiewicz10000061.69
Mills100002160.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, W, 2-262-340013894.15
Stanek, H, 11-30001192.16
Neris, H, 4100001110.75
Montero, S, 2-2110010210.87

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you