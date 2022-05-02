|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Houston
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).
