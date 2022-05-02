SeattleHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28050Totals32383
Frazier 2b4000Altuve 2b3000
France 1b4020Brantley dh4020
Winker lf3000Bregman 3b4010
Suárez dh3000Alvarez lf3111
Crawford ss2010Gurriel 1b4010
Rodríguez cf3010Tucker rf4120
Toro 3b3000McCormick cf4000
Kelenic rf3000Peña ss3112
Torrens c3010Maldonado c3000

Seattle0000000000
Houston00010200x3

E_Frazier (3). DP_Seattle 0, Houston 3. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 7. 2B_Gurriel (10), Bregman (4). HR_Alvarez (7), Peña (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Gonzales L,1-3683322
Misiewicz100000
Mills100002
Houston
Odorizzi W,2-262-340013
Stanek H,11-300011
Neris H,4100001
Montero S,2-2110010

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:48. A_27,321 (41,168).

