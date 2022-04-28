HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30333Totals31252
McCormick rf-cf4110K.Calhoun rf4000
Brantley dh3000Semien 2b4000
Bregman 3b4000Seager ss4221
Alvarez lf4011Garver c4010
Gurriel 1b4000Lowe 1b3010
Díaz 2b3000White pr0000
Peña ss2100García cf3001
Siri cf2000W.Calhoun dh3000
Tucker ph-rf1112Miller lf2000
Maldonado c3000Solak ph-lf1000
Ibáñez 3b3010

Houston0000001203
Texas0000001012

LOB_Houston 2, Texas 4. 2B_McCormick (4). HR_Tucker (4), Seager (2). SF_García (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander W,2-1741108
Taylor H,2100000
Montero S,1-1111111
Texas
Pérez721104
Bush L,0-1112201
King100011

HBP_Bush (Peña).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:37. A_19,484 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

