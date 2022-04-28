|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|McCormick rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Miller lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solak ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
LOB_Houston 2, Texas 4. 2B_McCormick (4). HR_Tucker (4), Seager (2). SF_García (2).
HBP_Bush (Peña).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:37. A_19,484 (40,300).
