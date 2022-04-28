HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3033316
McCormick rf-cf411000.278
Brantley dh300010.290
Bregman 3b400001.250
Alvarez lf401100.235
Gurriel 1b400001.203
Díaz 2b300001.156
Peña ss210000.238
Siri cf200001.182
a-Tucker ph-rf111200.191
Maldonado c300002.079

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3125219
K.Calhoun rf400002.184
Semien 2b400001.158
Seager ss422100.257
Garver c401003.186
Lowe 1b301011.342
1-White pr000000.250
García cf300101.200
W.Calhoun dh300001.150
Miller lf200000.188
b-Solak ph-lf100000.235
Ibáñez 3b301000.231

Houston000000120_330
Texas000000101_250

a-homered for Siri in the 8th. b-flied out for Miller in the 8th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 2, Texas 4. 2B_McCormick (4). HR_Tucker (4), off Bush; Seager (2), off Montero. RBIs_Alvarez (8), Tucker 2 (13), García (12), Seager (10). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Texas 1 (W.Calhoun). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; Texas 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Brantley.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, W, 2-1741108911.73
Taylor, H, 2100000111.35
Montero, S, 1-1111111150.96
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez721104763.00
Bush, L, 0-1112201184.50
King100011213.12

HBP_Bush (Peña).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:37. A_19,484 (40,300).

