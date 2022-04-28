|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|McCormick rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Peña ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Tucker ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.191
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.079
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.186
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.342
|1-White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|W.Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Miller lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Solak ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Houston
|000
|000
|120_3
|3
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|101_2
|5
|0
a-homered for Siri in the 8th. b-flied out for Miller in the 8th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 2, Texas 4. 2B_McCormick (4). HR_Tucker (4), off Bush; Seager (2), off Montero. RBIs_Alvarez (8), Tucker 2 (13), García (12), Seager (10). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 0; Texas 1 (W.Calhoun). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; Texas 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Brantley.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 2-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|91
|1.73
|Taylor, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.35
|Montero, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|0.96
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|76
|3.00
|Bush, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|4.50
|King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.12
HBP_Bush (Peña).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:37. A_19,484 (40,300).
