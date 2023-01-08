Houston1077832
Indianapolis70141031

First Quarter

Hou_Cooks 11 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 11:17.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 9:40.

Ind_Pittman 1 pass from Ehlinger (McLaughlin kick), 3:56.

Second Quarter

Hou_Greenard 39 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 10:30.

Third Quarter

Ind_Moss 15 run (McLaughlin kick), 6:40.

Hou_Akins 19 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 3:51.

Ind_McLeod 27 interception return (McLaughlin kick), :52.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 4 pass from Ehlinger (McLaughlin kick), 10:30.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 54, 3:33.

Hou_Akins 28 pass from Mills (Akins pass from Mills), :50.

A_63,655.

HouInd
First downs1825
Total Net Yards360398
Rushes-yards23-5933-196
Passing301202
Punt Returns1-162-13
Kickoff Returns1-194-88
Interceptions Ret.2-572-38
Comp-Att-Int24-40-223-35-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-102-7
Punts4-42.52-58.5
Fumbles-Lost2-14-1
Penalties-Yards7-532-10
Time of Possession26:0733:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Ogunbowale 11-33, Freeman 7-15, Driskel 3-7, Mills 1-6, Moore 1-(minus 2). Indianapolis, Moss 18-114, Jackson 8-35, Campbell 1-26, Ehlinger 5-21, Pittman 1-0.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 22-38-2-298, Driskel 2-2-0-13. Indianapolis, Ehlinger 23-35-2-209.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 5-106, Ogunbowale 5-5, Akins 4-70, Quitoriano 3-83, Rodgers 3-22, Moore 2-22, Freeman 1-2, Burkhead 1-1. Indianapolis, Jackson 6-75, Campbell 6-42, Pierce 3-42, Pittman 3-30, Moss 3-7, Woods 1-9, Alie-Cox 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

