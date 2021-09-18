ArizonaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals383103Totals31444
Rojas 3b5130Altuve 2b3112
Varsho rf5010Bregman 3b4000
Peralta lf4011Gurriel 1b4000
Walker 1b5110Tucker rf4000
Calhoun dh3111Maldonado c0100
C.Kelly c4000Correa ss4000
VanMeter 2b4011Gonzalez dh2000
Ahmed ss4010Alvarez ph-dh1100
McCarthy cf4010Meyers cf4011
Siri lf-rf2110
Díaz ph0000
Castro c3010
McCormick pr-lf0001

Arizona00000101013
Houston00000200024

E_Rojas (13). DP_Arizona 1, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Houston 5. 2B_Ahmed (30), Castro (7). HR_Calhoun (4), Altuve (28). SB_Rojas (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Bumgarner712213
Wendelken110000
Ramirez2-310010
Mantiply1-300001
Clippard L,1-1 BS,5-81-312120
Houston
Bielak22-330026
Taylor11-310002
Raley2-310000
Javier11-311101
Maton H,4110001
Graveman BS,10-13121110
Pressly100001
Stanek W,3-4111002

HBP_Clippard (McCormick). WP_Bielak.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.

T_3:40. A_22,595 (41,168).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

