|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Varsho rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gonzalez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McCarthy cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Siri lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|010
|—
|3
|Houston
|000
|002
|000
|—
|4
E_Rojas (13). DP_Arizona 1, Houston 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Houston 5. 2B_Ahmed (30), Castro (7). HR_Calhoun (4), Altuve (28). SB_Rojas (9).
|7
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Clippard (McCormick). WP_Bielak.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.
T_3:40. A_22,595 (41,168).
