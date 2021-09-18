ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals383103313
Rojas 3b513002.270
Varsho rf501001.237
Peralta lf401111.262
Walker 1b511004.237
Calhoun dh311121.241
C.Kelly c400000.237
VanMeter 2b401101.205
Ahmed ss401001.221
McCarthy cf401002.219

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3144444
Altuve 2b311211.279
Bregman 3b400000.294
Gurriel 1b400000.313
Tucker rf400002.295
Maldonado c010000.170
Correa ss400000.278
Gonzalez dh200000.201
a-Alvarez ph-dh110010.279
Meyers cf401100.283
Siri lf-rf211010.444
b-Díaz ph000010.271
Castro c301001.194
1-McCormick pr-lf000100.250

Arizona0000010101_3101
Houston0000020002_440

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-walked for Siri in the 10th.

1-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Rojas (13). LOB_Arizona 9, Houston 5. 2B_Ahmed (30), Castro (7). HR_Calhoun (4), off Javier; Altuve (28), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Calhoun (11), VanMeter (33), Peralta (58), Altuve 2 (76), Meyers (24), McCormick (47). SB_Rojas (9). CS_Siri (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (C.Kelly 2, Calhoun 2, McCarthy, Walker, Peralta); Houston 2 (Tucker 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 14; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Varsho 2, C.Kelly, Castro, Gurriel, Correa. GIDP_C.Kelly, Bregman.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, VanMeter, Walker); Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner712213824.56
Wendelken110000144.50
Ramirez2-310010133.20
Mantiply1-30000133.60
Clippard, L, 1-1, BS, 5-81-312120112.95
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bielak22-330026554.21
Taylor11-310002263.12
Raley2-310000144.87
Javier11-311101223.24
Maton, H, 411000184.16
Graveman, BS, 10-13121110251.73
Pressly100001162.30
Stanek, W, 3-4111002143.55

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Javier 1-0. IBB_off Clippard (Alvarez). HBP_Clippard (McCormick). WP_Bielak. PB_Castro (1).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.

T_3:40. A_22,595 (41,168).

