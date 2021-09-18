|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|3
|13
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Varsho rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.237
|Calhoun dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.241
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|McCarthy cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Maldonado c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Gonzalez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Alvarez ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Siri lf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|b-Díaz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|1-McCormick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Arizona
|000
|001
|010
|1_3
|10
|1
|Houston
|000
|002
|000
|2_4
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Gonzalez in the 8th. b-walked for Siri in the 10th.
1-ran for Castro in the 9th.
E_Rojas (13). LOB_Arizona 9, Houston 5. 2B_Ahmed (30), Castro (7). HR_Calhoun (4), off Javier; Altuve (28), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Calhoun (11), VanMeter (33), Peralta (58), Altuve 2 (76), Meyers (24), McCormick (47). SB_Rojas (9). CS_Siri (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 7 (C.Kelly 2, Calhoun 2, McCarthy, Walker, Peralta); Houston 2 (Tucker 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 14; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Varsho 2, C.Kelly, Castro, Gurriel, Correa. GIDP_C.Kelly, Bregman.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, VanMeter, Walker); Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|7
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|82
|4.56
|Wendelken
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.20
|Mantiply
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.60
|Clippard, L, 1-1, BS, 5-8
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|11
|2.95
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|55
|4.21
|Taylor
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.12
|Raley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.87
|Javier
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.24
|Maton, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.16
|Graveman, BS, 10-13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|1.73
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.30
|Stanek, W, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Taylor 2-0, Javier 1-0. IBB_off Clippard (Alvarez). HBP_Clippard (McCormick). WP_Bielak. PB_Castro (1).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.
T_3:40. A_22,595 (41,168).