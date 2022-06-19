ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236359
Mendick ss410012.272
Vaughn dh400010.315
Robert cf412101.294
J.Abreu 1b400000.263
Pollock lf312110.261
Burger 3b300102.257
McGuire c301011.239
Harrison 2b300010.208
Haseley rf401003.214

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3148435
Altuve 2b411000.274
Brantley lf301011.297
Bregman 3b401002.218
Tucker rf401100.260
Gurriel 1b400000.222
Matijevic dh411101.091
McCormick cf300010.217
Castro c311001.108
Dubón ss212210.222

Chicago000010020_361
Houston10012000x_480

E_Pollock (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 6. 2B_McGuire (7), Robert (7), Brantley (13). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Matijevic (1), off Kopech; Dubón (1), off Kopech. RBIs_Robert (29), Pollock (22), Burger (24), Tucker (42), Matijevic (1), Dubón 2 (4). CS_Dubón (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Harrison, J.Abreu, Haseley 2); Houston 4 (Matijevic 2, Tucker 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Burger. GIDP_Vaughn.

DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, Altuve, Gurriel).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech, L, 2-3574414752.38
Lambert100010152.84
Velasquez210011304.69
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 4-3521145933.07
Stanek, H, 6110001180.78
Montero, H, 911000192.03
Neris, H, 13122201174.13
Pressly, S, 13-15100011142.55

HBP_Javier (Burger).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brian Knight; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:05. A_37,709 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you