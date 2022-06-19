|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Mendick ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Haseley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|3
|5
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Matijevic dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Castro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.108
|Dubón ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.222
|Chicago
|000
|010
|020_3
|6
|1
|Houston
|100
|120
|00x_4
|8
|0
E_Pollock (2). LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 6. 2B_McGuire (7), Robert (7), Brantley (13). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Matijevic (1), off Kopech; Dubón (1), off Kopech. RBIs_Robert (29), Pollock (22), Burger (24), Tucker (42), Matijevic (1), Dubón 2 (4). CS_Dubón (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Harrison, J.Abreu, Haseley 2); Houston 4 (Matijevic 2, Tucker 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Burger. GIDP_Vaughn.
DP_Houston 1 (Dubón, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, L, 2-3
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|75
|2.38
|Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.84
|Velasquez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.69
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 4-3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|93
|3.07
|Stanek, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.78
|Montero, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.03
|Neris, H, 13
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.13
|Pressly, S, 13-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.55
HBP_Javier (Burger).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brian Knight; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:05. A_37,709 (41,168).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.