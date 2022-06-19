|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Mendick ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pollock lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Matijevic dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Haseley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Chicago
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|Houston
|100
|120
|00x
|—
|4
E_Pollock (2). DP_Chicago 0, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 6. 2B_McGuire (7), Robert (7), Brantley (13). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Matijevic (1), Dubón (1).
|5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Javier (Burger).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brian Knight; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:05. A_37,709 (41,168).
