ChicagoHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals31484
Mendick ss4100Altuve 2b4110
Vaughn dh4000Brantley lf3010
Robert cf4121Bregman 3b4010
J.Abreu 1b4000Tucker rf4011
Pollock lf3121Gurriel 1b4000
Burger 3b3001Matijevic dh4111
McGuire c3010McCormick cf3000
Harrison 2b3000Castro c3110
Haseley rf4010Dubón ss2122

Chicago0000100203
Houston10012000x4

E_Pollock (2). DP_Chicago 0, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 6. 2B_McGuire (7), Robert (7), Brantley (13). 3B_Pollock (1). HR_Matijevic (1), Dubón (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Kopech L,2-3574414
Lambert100010
Velasquez210011
Houston
Javier W,4-3521145
Stanek H,6110001
Montero H,9110001
Neris H,13122201
Pressly S,13-15100011

HBP_Javier (Burger).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brian Knight; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:05. A_37,709 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you